CDC Director Refuses To Leave After White House Order

The director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still in her position despite an announcement by the White House that she had been fired, one of her lawyers has said.

Susan Monarez – who has only been in the job for a month – refused “to rubberstamp unscientific, reckless directives” and accused Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. of “weaponising public health”, according to her lawyers.

The reason for her removal was that she was “not aligned with the president’s agenda”, the White House said in a statement. But her lawyer said only President Donald Trump – not White House officials – could remove her, reports the BBC.

