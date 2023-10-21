CD Kicks Against Implementation Of Palliative By FG, State Govts

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has faulted the implementation of palliative by the tiers of government to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidies from petroleum products.

The National President of CD, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, said the palliative exercise has not solved the economic problem, rather it has further compounded the trouble of the citizens and enriched certain corrupt individuals.

In a statement, Odili said the crisis over the sharing of palliative among vulnerable citizens as witnessed in many states, especially in the Southwest geo-political zone calls for concern

He said, “CD is of the firm conviction that the federal government of Nigeria is insulting Nigerians with the palliatives it roles out to what they termed, “poorest of the poor/vulnerable” citizens.

“It is annoying and causing anger to see a set of leaders who claimed to ease our problems during electioneering campaign adding unprecedented sorrows and tears to People’s lives.

‘We make bold to say, that sending 10,000 naira to the poor and most vulnerable cannot be a genuine panacea to the quagmire we all found ourselves due to poor managerial skill of our leaders and their man’s inhumanity to man.

“It is very sad, that our leaders are so unintelligent to know that sending tokens to people’s accounts is uncivilized and unwanted. Rather, men of high cerebral should be invited to discuss the way out of the conundrums we all find ourselves.

‘It is unfortunate, incomprehensible, and irresponsible that the leaders who tell Nigerians to endure and make sacrifices cannot on their own ready to make a simple sacrifice themselves.

“Is it not disservice, unpatriotic that at this critical time, our lawmakers who constitutionally should be the defenders of the oppressed and downtrodden indulge in looting our nation to take care of their narrow fancies?

“Rather than engaging in policies that will not bring assistance and support in times of hardship and distress to Nigerians as being experienced, It will be politically, socially, and economically expedient to reduce the price of fuel, gas, and diesel without any delay as that is the only way out of this mess.

‘Failure to comply, we will mobilize Nigerian masses who are already dying silently to rise to the occasion. We faced the soldiers, we are still very strong and ready to force these politicians out of our way.

“We are using this medium to warn anybody or state executive to return the palliative in their care as we are set to drag them before the ICPC. The affected public office holders will be doing a disservice to themselves if this warning is ignored.”