CCSI Trains Influencers On Advocacy For Maternal, Child Health

In order to strengthen advocacy for quality healthcare services in primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in Lagos and across Nigeria, the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) has called on social media influencers to use their platforms to champion issues of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N), family planning (FP), and the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

This call was made during a one-day capacity-building workshop for social media influencers on gender, GBV, FP, and RMNCAH+N, held on Wednesday, October 22, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja, Lagos State. The training organised by CCSI in partnership with EngenderHealth was designed to equip selected influencers with the knowledge and skills to share accurate, responsible, and culturally sensitive health information with their audiences.

It also aims to reduce misinformation, challenge stigma, and promote positive health-seeking behaviour among Nigerians, especially women, adolescents, and young people. Speaking on the sideline of the event, Mr. Abiodun Ajayi who is the Lagos State Advocacy Coordinator for CCSI, emphasised that the role of social media in health advocacy cannot be underestimated in today’s digital age.

“We gathered amazing social media influencers across Lagos State because advocacy goes beyond visiting offices or attending policy meetings,” Ajayi said. “We realized that social media is a powerful tool for amplifying voices, calling government attention to the revitalisation of PHCs, and ensuring sustainable funding for family planning and RMNCAH+N services.”

Ajayi noted that CCSI’s goal is to create a ripple effect where influencers use their platforms not only for entertainment or personal branding but also to drive conversations that save lives. “Our message to social media influencers is simple—build your platforms not just for likes or followers, but to save lives,” he said.

“Use your influence to draw attention to the health needs of women and children, to highlight the importance of family planning, and to advocate for an end to GBV.”

He added that influencers are being trained to understand how to tailor their messages effectively, report cases of GBV responsibly, and advocate for increased investment in the health sector.

The workshop also stressed the importance of revitalising PHCs as the first point of contact for communities. According to CCSI, improved access to quality PHC services will significantly reduce maternal and child mortality while advancing Nigeria’s progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to health and gender equality.

Participants at the workshop commended CCSI for recognising the potential of digital voices in shaping public opinion and influencing government action. They pledged to use their platforms to spread credible information, dispel myths about family planning, and promote equal access to healthcare by all.

The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders—government, civil society, media, and influencers—to collaborate in ensuring that every woman and child in Nigeria has access to quality healthcare services without stigma, misinformation, or barriers.