CCSI, CSOs Unite On Advocacy To Tackle Maternal, Child Health And GBV

In Lagos, where the challenges of maternal and child health continue to intersect with gender-based violence (GBV) and malnutrition, the call for a unified advocacy front has never been more urgent.

The Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) has stepped into this gap, leading a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), government agencies, and development partners to form a United Alliance—a strategic collaboration aimed at addressing the fragmentation that has long weakened advocacy in Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) and Family Planning (FP).

At a strategic alliance meeting held recently, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja, stakeholders gathered to harmonise efforts and develop a framework for collective action. The meeting, convened by CCSI in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) and Engender Health, brought together a range of actors from government, development agencies, CSOs, and faith-based organisations united by one goal—to strengthen advocacy for women’s and children’s health and improve gender and nutrition outcomes.

CCSI’s Lagos State Advocacy Coordinator, Mr. Abiodun Ajayi said: “If we are all working in silos, it is like pouring water into a basket. “We realised that each organisation was engaging the government separately on the same issues—sometimes even on the same day. This fragmentation weakens our message. So, the alliance aims to present a unified front to the government.”

Gaps hindering RMNCAH+N

Participants at the programme were united in their views that despite years of effort and investment, three major gaps continue to hinder progress in addressing maternal and child health in Lagos—underreporting of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), cultural stigma and silence within communities, and weak coordination in nutrition and social inclusion interventions.

The gaps include low reporting and weak response to sexual and gender based violence. The first major gap identified during the alliance meeting was the low reporting of SGBV cases—a problem rooted in fear, stigma, and weak institutional response mechanisms.

According to Dr. Juradat Aofiyebi, Programme Manager, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Health, many survivors still avoid reporting cases due to lack of trust in systems meant to protect them. “People usually do not report sexual and reproductive health cases,” she explained.

“One issue is the limited availability of rape kits in health facilities. Another is the out-dated expectations from law enforcement—such as demanding evidence of physical injury before accepting a case.” Dr. Aofiyebi further noted that survivors are often made to deliver medical reports themselves to police stations—an emotionally taxing process that discourages reporting.

“We’re working to correct that through capacity building for focal persons, doctors, social workers, and the police,” she said. Mrs. Owolabi Olufunke from the Family Health and Nutrition Unit of the LSMOH added that cultural practices remain a barrier.

“When cases occur in the community, traditional and religious leaders often prefer to settle them quietly. This culture of silence enables perpetrators to continue unchecked,” she said. Cultural stigma was identified as another major obstacle, perpetuating underreporting and shielding perpetrators from justice.

According to Pastor Bola Nuga, representing the Lagos State Accountability Mechanism (LASAM), families often suppress SGBV cases to avoid stigma. “Once it’s reported, family members do everything to cover it up. They don’t want stigma for their wards,” he explained.

“We must engage community and religious leaders to speak openly about SGBV using their platforms. Faith can be a tool for healing, not silence.” Nuga emphasised that advocacy must reframe how communities perceive justice—focusing on the victim’s welfare rather than maintaining superficial peace.

“When leaders say ‘let us settle this matter,’ they shift focus from the victim. True peace comes from justice and healing, not silence,” he said. This position resonated with Vicky Uremma, a civil society advocate, who cited lessons from Agege Local Government, once known for rampant SGBV.

“After sustained engagement with traditional and religious leaders, the rate of gender-based violence dropped significantly. That shows advocacy works when it is rooted in community structures,” she said. Beyond gender-based violence, weak coordination in nutrition and maternalchild health programming was another gap flagged.

Dr. Folasade Oludara, Director of Family Health and Nutrition at the LSMOH, described the challenges as a strain on the health system due to rapid population growth and fragmented interventions. “Lagos receives thousands of new residents daily, which stretches our health infrastructure,” she said.

“No government can do everything. We need partnerships, shared accountability, and harmonised advocacy to improve RMNCAH and nutrition outcomes.” Oludara highlighted Lagos State Government’s effort to strengthen primary health care, noting that outreach and collaborations with CSOs are key to reaching underserved communities.

“We are developing scorecards around key maternal and child health indicators, but the role of civil society in sensitisation and community mobilisation is indispensable,” she added. Olubunmi Tejumola, of the Lagos Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP), echoed the importance of integration.

“We can’t keep working in isolation—nutrition, SGBV, HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria are interconnected. Through alliance, we can link survivors to services faster, track cases, and provide psychosocial support,” she said.

She proposed practical strategies such as establishing emergency phone numbers for communities to contact case managers or CSO representatives when incidents occur, creating real-time linkages between victims and response teams.

CCSI’s unified advocacy

At the heart of CCSI’s proposal is the creation of a Collaborative CSO United Alliance—a structured platform to coordinate advocacy, strengthen accountability, and align messages to policymakers.

“We’re forming a sustainable structure that coordinates all partners and prevents duplication,” explained Ajayi. “Our goal is for CSOs to move as one—whether we are advocating for budget releases, family planning funding, or improved gender inclusion in health services.”

Through this alliance, CCSI and its partners such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Challenge Initiative (TCI), and the Society for Family Health (SFH), aim to influence policy through collective voices rather than competing agendas.

Ajayi underscored the advocacy priorities of the alliance: timely release of RMNCAH and family planning funds; integration of gender and social inclusion in family planning and health policies; and strengthening accountability mechanisms for sustainable financing and implementation.

“Together, we want to ensure that the health system in Lagos remains top-notch,” Ajayi said. “This isn’t about one organisation taking glory—it’s about putting Lagosians first.”

Benefits of alliance

The impact of the alliance extends beyond institutional collaboration. For survivors of SGBV, a harmonised advocacy system means faster access to justice, medical care, and psychosocial support. For mothers and children, it ensures that reproductive, maternal, and nutrition interventions reach even the most remote communities.

Dr. Oludara emphasised that improving maternal and child health directly benefits public health. “Preventing complications through awareness and access is far cheaper than curing them. Collaboration ensures no woman or child is left behind, regardless of location or social class,” she said.

For communities, the benefits lie in awareness and prevention. As advocacy targets traditional and religious gatekeepers, cultural attitudes are gradually shifting. Where silence once prevailed, survivors are now encouraged to speak up, while perpetrators face greater accountability.

Tejumola summarised it succinctly: “When CSOs collaborate, victims don’t get lost in the system. The community learns to protect rather than conceal, and the government can act on reliable data.”

However, there was a shared resolve among participants that collective action was the only path to lasting change. The CCSI-led United Alliance represents a movement toward equity, dignity, and health for every woman, child, and adolescent in Lagos State.