Port Harcourt is gearing up for what organisers describe as one of the most ambitious outreach crusades ever hosted in Rivers State, as the Christ Compassion to the Rural World (CCRW) initiative prepares to hold a week-long humanitarian and evangelistic programme in the city.
The movement, founded by renowned preacher Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, is expected to draw massive crowds to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium from November 24 to 29, 2025.
This year’s edition will feature an impressive lineup of gospel ministers, including Laolu Gbenjo, Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo, Lillian Nneji, Sensational Bamidele and Testimony Jaga, all scheduled to inspire attendees with worship and praise.
Speaking at a media briefing, Pastor Ashimolowo explained that the CCRW vision was shaped through years of ministering in underserved African communities, particularly in Ghana.
He said the Port Harcourt crusade—tagged “This Is Selfless Love”—is the latest phase of a journey that began in Ikorodu in 2023 and expanded to Ibadan in 2024.
