Port Harcourt is gearing up for what organisers describe as one of the most ambitious outreach crusades ever hosted in Rivers State, as the Christ Compassion to the Rural World (CCRW) initiative prepares to hold a week-long humanitarian and evangelistic programme in the city.

The movement, founded by renowned preacher Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, is expected to draw massive crowds to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium from November 24 to 29, 2025.

This year’s edition will feature an impressive lineup of gospel ministers, including Laolu Gbenjo, Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo, Lillian Nneji, Sensational Bamidele and Testimony Jaga, all scheduled to inspire attendees with worship and praise.

Speaking at a media briefing, Pastor Ashimolowo explained that the CCRW vision was shaped through years of ministering in underserved African communities, particularly in Ghana.

He said the Port Harcourt crusade—tagged “This Is Selfless Love”—is the latest phase of a journey that began in Ikorodu in 2023 and expanded to Ibadan in 2024.

According to him, the Port Harcourt outreach is the most extensive and cost-intensive so far, with the medical programme alone running for three weeks across leading facilities such as Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. “More than 1,100 surgical cases have already been screened, while organisers estimate that up to 70,000 people will benefit from free medical services. Pastor Ashimolowo also commended the Rivers State Government for its “remarkable cooperation,” noting that state agencies have supported logistics, staffing, and hospital coordination. Relief distribution will take place with strict coupon-based organisation, with an enormous volume of supplies earmarked for beneficiaries, including food items, clothing, buckets, mattresses for elderly residents and other essentials. To ensure smooth access for residents of rural and riverine communities, over 9,000 volunteers and 150 buses have been deployed, while campgrounds have been prepared for participants travelling from distant locations such as Ahoada, Ogoniland, Igwuruta and Oginigba. Beyond the humanitarian aid, the core of the program remains evangelism, with organisers praying for at least 30,000 people to make commitments of faith during the nightly services. Security has been reinforced with 300 police officers and soldiers to guarantee a safe environment throughout the six-day event. A ministers’ conference will run simultaneously, featuring speakers from Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe and the United States, including Pastor Poju Oyemade, Pastor Jerry Eze, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Dr Festus Adeyeye, Jonathan Shuttlesworth and Rev. Steve Mensah.