CCISONFI Chairman Calls For Collaboration To Tackle Rising Cybercrime In Nigeria

The Chairman of the Committee of Chief Information Security Officers of Nigerian Financial Institutions, CCISONFI, Mr Festus Amede, has called for greater collaboration among stakeholders in the cybersecurity sector to combat the increasing threat of cybercrime in the country.

Speaking at the annual CCISONFI Conference held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, under the theme “Cyber Resilience in a Disruptive World,” Mr. Amede emphasized that cybersecurity must be treated with utmost seriousness—from design frameworks to high-level boardroom decisions.

He described the conference as an opportunity for professionals and agencies to reassess how to secure systems, train personnel, update policies and processes, and foster stronger partnerships with financial and security institutions.

Highlighting the importance of early education, Mr. Amede advocated for the inclusion of cybersecurity studies in Nigeria’s educational curriculum, stressing that the next generation of digital defenders is already present but needs proper tools and mentorship.

The Director of Payment System Policy at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Musa Jimoh, who delivered a keynote address, underscored the need for cyber resilience as a core defense mechanism. He warned that a country’s financial and military data—its greatest strategic assets—are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks that could undermine national sovereignty.

In his intervention, the Director of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NCCC) under the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mr. Bello Hayatudeen, represented by Daniel Onyekpeze, reinforced the need for multi-sectoral collaboration in fortifying systems against cyber threats and criminal activity.

Also speaking at the event, the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said cyber threats in 2025 have reached unprecedented levels. He noted that many organizations are struggling to adequately protect their data, and warned that cyber resilience is now an essential business requirement.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre, Ifeanyi Henry Uche, urged Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across banks and financial institutions to report cyberattacks, including cases involving insider collaborators. He disclosed that in 2024 alone, the police received 508 cybercrime reports, arrested 751 suspects, and recovered ₦8.8 billion from cybercriminals.

Delivering a presentation titled “Innovating with AI Responsibly, Securely and Ethically,” strategic AI governance and data privacy expert, Mr. Tahir Latif, said that while generative AI offers vast benefits in productivity, automation, and insight generation, it also comes with serious risks including misuse, data breaches, algorithmic bias, and a decline in user trust. He encouraged cybersecurity professionals to design new defense strategies that can withstand the evolving threats posed by AI-driven attacks.

Cybersecurity expert Sunny MacDickson Samuel, in his paper titled “How CISOs Can Sleep Well at Night?” challenged cybersecurity leaders to continually monitor and validate their systems against intrusions. He warned that many systems remain open to attack because they lack up-to-date security protocols, making them highly vulnerable to external threats and internal sabotage.

The conference drew participants from within and outside Nigeria and featured several expert presentations. Topics included the use of artificial intelligence in fighting financial fraud, the growing importance of cyber resilience in business operations, the dangers of insider threats during global instability, and the future of digital security and fraud prevention.

