CCII Election: Oyo Court Vacates Restraining Order

Share

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has vacated an earlier order stopping the election of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), scheduled for Friday, April 4, 2025.

Justice Ladiran Akintola had on Thursday issued the restraining order while ruling on an application filed by a Journalist and candidate for the position of CCII Secretary-General, Adeola Oloko.

Oloko had argued that his disqualification by the group’s Electoral Committee was illegal and infringed on his fundamental rights.

However, on Friday, Justice Akintola vacated the order while ruling on a motion filed by the Incorporated Trustees of CCII and the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, M.K. Lawal.

The motion sought to overturn the previous ruling halting the election.

In his judgment, Justice Akintola said that the court had been misled in granting the initial order, noting that it was not informed that issues had already been joined between the parties.

He subsequently lifted the restraining order, thereby allowing the CCII election to proceed as scheduled.

Reacting to the latest development, CCII Publicity Secretary Kola Olumide urged all accredited voters to come out and exercise their civic rights, assuring that the atmosphere remains peaceful.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

