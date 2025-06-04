CCDI Urges FG To Take Over, Extend Ore-Igbokoda-Ugbonla Road

Share

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has commended His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for his visionary decision to dualise the Ore to Igbokoda road, a project pivotal for the economic integration and long overdue development of Ondo State’s coastal belt.

While this initiative reflects commendable political will by the State Government, CCDI believes the project’s infrastructural scope and national economic significance make it a prime candidate for Federal Government intervention.

In a statement by Comrade Olufemi Aduwo, CCDI President and Permanent Representative to ECOSOC/United Nations, he urged President Bola Tinubu to assume full responsibility for the execution, financing and extension of the project,stretching beyond Igbokoda to Ugbonla, the proposed site of the Ondo Deep Sea Port.

Aduwo a proud son of Ilaje, decried the stark absence of federal infrastructure in Ilaje Local Government Area, an oil-producing region unjustly marginalised compared to counterparts in Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States.

“This neglect is not merely bureaucratic but a clear case of infrastructural injustice and strategic oversight.

“The proposed Deep Sea Port at Ugbonla environment, underscores the critical importance of this road. No maritime gateway can thrive without a robust logistics network.

“The Ore- Igbokoda-Ugbonla corridor is that vital artery, linking Nigeria’s economic heartland to its emerging coastal trade infrastructure.”

He said delaying action risks stalling a potential national maritime asset. “By assuming control and extending this project, the Federal Government would demonstrate commitment to inclusive growth, balanced development and economic integration. Governor Aiyedatiwa has shown the willnow the Federal Government must lead the way,” he said.

