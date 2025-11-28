CCDI Nominates Oborevwori For 2026 UN Public Service Award

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has nominated the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, for the 2026 United Nations Public Service Award (UNPSA).

The nomination was submitted under the thematic focus of Sustainable Development Goal 16-Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

In a statement by its President and Permanent Representative of CCDI to ECOSOC/United Nations, Comrade Olufemi Aduwo, the UN Public Service Award remains the foremost global recognition for excellence in public administration.

Aduwo explained that the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) follows a rigorous and multi-stage procedure in selecting recipients of the award.

According to him, the evaluation process begins with the independent verification of submissions from accredited bodies, followed by technical assessments carried out by international experts in governance, administrative reform, transparency, and institutional accountability.

Nominees who pass this stage are then subjected to a peer review by an intergovernmental panel to ensure that only candidates who demonstrate measurable impact, reformative leadership, and alignment with the SDGs are considered for the final award.

Aduwo noted that CCDI’s nomination of Oborevwori is based on the governor’s demonstrable efforts to strengthen public institutions, enhance citizen security, deepen community-centred conflict-resolution mechanisms, and widen access to justice across Delta State.

He added that CCDI’s institutional assessment of governance in the state dates back more than a decade, allowing for an objective comparison between past and current administrative performance.

He further observed that Oborevwori’s consolidation of peace-building frameworks, prudent management of public finances, and sustained investment in institutional resilience have positioned Delta State as a governance model deserving of international attention.

The CCDI’s president also recalled that the organisation had previously supported nominations that were eventually successful, including those of Mrs Amina J. Mohammed in 2015 and Senator Ibikunle Amosun in 2019, each recognised for significant reforms in public-sector administration.

He stated that the current nomination continues CCDI’s tradition of evidence-based institutional evaluation and strict adherence to United Nations criteria.

Aduwo expressed confidence that Governor Oborevwori’s record satisfies the high standards of integrity, innovation, transparency, and societal impact required of UNPSA laureates.