CCDI Mourns Demise Of COAS, Lagbaja

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has extended its condolences to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Army over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, General Lagbaja.

CCDI in a statement issued by its President, Olufemi Aduwo, said his departure leaves a deep void in the heart of the nation.

It said: “With heavy hearts, we join the entire nation and the Nigerian Armed Forces in mourning the loss of our beloved Chief of Army Staff, General Lagbaja.

“His untimely departure leaves a deep void in the heart of our nation, as he was not only a leader but also a symbol of courage, honour, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s security and peace.

“General Lagbaja’s exceptional dedication to his duty and his profound love for our country will forever be remembered. His leadership inspired the brave men and women under his command, and his relentless fight for a secure Nigeria made him a hero to millions.

“He was a leader who stood firmly by his principles, embracing the responsibilities of his office with humility, integrity, and honour. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and the family of General Lagbaja.

“This is a moment of deep sorrow for all Nigerians, and we recognize the impact of this tremendous loss on those closest to him.

“As an NGO committed to supporting peace and security in Nigeria, we are inspired by General Lagbaja’s legacy and remain steadfast in our commitment to a united and secure Nigeria.

“We stand with the military, the government, and all Nigerians as we reflect on his remarkable life of service. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations to serve Nigeria with the same valour and dedication that defined his life.”

