CCDI Commends Kyari’s Transformative Leadership At NNPCL

Share

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has commended the tenure of Mele Kyari as the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement issued by the President of CCDI, Olufemi Aduwo, Kyari’s leadership was praised for its visionary approach, institutional reforms, and commitment to transparency and accountability.

Since his appointment in 2019, Kyari has taken on the challenge of repositioning the NNPCL from a bureaucratic entity burdened by inefficiencies to a commercially viable and profit-oriented enterprise.

His efforts led to the historic transition of the NNPC into a limited liability company, as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

Aduwo described this transformation as a landmark reform that aligns the company with global standards of corporate governance and operational efficiency.

He also highlighted Kyari’s commitment to transparency, citing the unprecedented regular publication of NNPCL’s audited financial statements, which fostered accountability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Under Kyari’s leadership, the NNPCL prioritized infrastructural revitalization, including the rehabilitation of dilapidated refineries and the execution of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project, aimed at enhancing domestic gas utilization and energy security.

CCDI acknowledged the challenges faced during Kyari’s tenure, including persistent oil theft, vandalism of critical infrastructure, and fluctuating global oil prices.

However, the organization lauded his resilience in navigating these issues while expanding Nigeria’s gas infrastructure to align with the global energy transition.

While Kyari’s tenure has ended, CCDI emphasized that the institutional reforms, fiscal transparency, and strategic investments he championed remain commendable.

The organization urged the incoming leadership to consolidate these achievements and build on the strong foundation laid under Kyari’s stewardship.

As an advocate for transparency, good governance, and economic sustainability, Aduwo, who serves as the Permanent Representative of CCDI to the United Nations, expressed confidence that Kyari’s contributions will serve as a guiding framework for future advancements in the NNPCL and the broader Nigerian oil and gas sector.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

