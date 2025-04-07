Share

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has expressed its support for the proposed legislation titled “Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to Make Voting Mandatory for All Nigerians of Majority Age and for Related Matters.”

In a statement by its President, Olufemi Aduwo, CCDI described the initiative as a forward-thinking approach that comes at a critical juncture in the country’s democratic journey.

Aduwo said that the bill would directly address the persistent challenge of voter apathy, which threatens the legitimacy of Nigeria’s electoral system.

He said: “The bill mandates that all eligible Nigerian citizens must participate in national and state elections.

“Failure to do so, without a valid and acceptable excuse, may result in a fine not exceeding N100,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months.

“While some may view this as severe, it aligns with practices in several democratic nations where compulsory voting has enhanced civic duty and electoral credibility.

“In the 2023 Presidential Election, Nigeria experienced one of the lowest voter turnouts in its history. With over 93 million registered voters, only 25 million participated—a disheartening 27 percent.

“This glaring gap between registered voters and actual participants underscores voter apathy and signals the urgent need for reform.

“Countries such as Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Argentina, and Luxembourg have long implemented compulsory voting policies.

“These democracies enforce relatively modest penalties for non-compliance and enjoy sustained levels of electoral participation and stronger democratic institutions.

“In Australia, non-participation attracts a small fine, while in Belgium, persistent offenders risk losing the right to vote or hold public office. These examples highlight how electoral obligations can reinforce civic culture.

“CCDI firmly believes that increased voter turnout will curtail vote buying and reduce the financial inducements that currently undermine elections, as widespread participation would make such practices financially unfeasible.

“It would also ensure that leadership reflects the will of the majority, fostering greater democratic accountability.

“Furthermore, CCDI advocates for the acceptance of other recognized forms of identification, such as international passports, alongside voter cards at polling stations.

“This would expand access and help eliminate disenfranchisement. This proposed legislation is not intended to punish citizens but to instill a renewed sense of civic responsibility.

“Voting is not merely a privilege; it is a solemn duty. A vibrant, participatory electorate is essential to the health of any democracy.

“We therefore urge the National Assembly to expedite action on this important bill, which provides a credible pathway to restoring faith in Nigeria’s electoral process and reversing the growing tide of voter apathy.”

