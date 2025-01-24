CCDI Applauds Capt Najomo’s Leadership Quality In NCAA

Share

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has commended the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, for his outstanding achievements during his first year in office.

CCDI in a statement signed by its President, Olufemi Aduwo, said Najomo’s one year tenure has been characterised by transformative reforms, a steadfast commitment to safety, sustainability and operational excellence.

Aduwo said Najomo’s proactive stance against illegal charter operations has raised the bar for compliance and accountability within the sector.

He said: “By enforcing stricter regulations and imposing sanctions on violators, he has reinforced ethical practices and safe – guarded the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation industry. Safety has been a cornerstone of his leadership.

“The establishment of the state-of-the-art Flight Data Analysis Centre (FDAC) under his watch exemplifies his forward-thinking approach to aviation safety.

“This facility analyses flight data to identify anomalies, thus enhancing the safety of air travel. “In environmental sustainability, Captain Najomo has proven to be a pioneer.

He has led efforts to decarbonise aviation by championing the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Low Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF)”.

