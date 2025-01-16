CCD Urges FG To Implement PWDs Prohibition ACT 2018 To Access Healthcare Service

Share

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has called on the Federal Government to improve accessibility and ensure the active participation of people with disabilities in decision-making processes in Nigeria by implementing the (Prohibition) Act, of 2018.

The Acting Director of the group, Mrs Godwin Unumeri in a statement issued on Thursday said that today marks the 6th anniversary of the passage of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities, a landmark achievement in the fight for the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.

Unumeri said the law was passed in 2018 for the integration of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into society, maximum protection and respect for their rights, as well as rights to equal treatment, accessibility, and participation in all aspects of society.

Despite this progress, awareness of the Act and its provisions remains limited, hindering its full implementation.⁣

She said: “As we commemorate this milestone, we recognise that significant strides have been made in the protection and promotion of the rights of PWDs.

However, we are reminded that much work still needs to be done to ensure the full implementation of the Act, particularly now that the five-year compliance moratorium has expired.⁣

“Our organisation, the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities which led the passage of the Act, remains committed to raising public awareness and advocating for the inclusion of persons with disabilities across all sectors.

“To this end, we have planned a series of events aimed at further advancing disability rights, reflecting on the progress made, and renewing our commitment to creating an inclusive and sustainable world for all Nigerians with the theme. Advancing Disability Rights: Reflecting, Celebrating, and Renewing Our Commitments to Inclusion⁣

“The events include media engagements, public advocacy, and a webinar that will bring together key stakeholders, experts, and advocates.

“This discussion will focus on the achievements made under the Disability Act, highlight the ongoing challenges in its implementation, and explore practical ways forward for ensuring PWDs are included in all state and non-state programmes and activities.

“This commemoration aims to increase public awareness of the National Disability Act and its provisions, to celebrate the progress made in the last six years, and to call for further action in accelerating its implementation.

“We also seek to engage all relevant stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the private sector, in advancing inclusive policies and practices that support PWDs.

“This includes promoting greater community support for disability inclusion, improving accessibility, and ensuring the active participation of PWDs in decision-making processes.⁣

“As we commemorate this anniversary, we call on the relevant ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs), as well as the private sector and the public to prioritise the implementation and enforcement of the Act, ensuring that persons with disabilities are able to fully participate in society.

“This includes their right to accessible physical structures, inclusive education, employment opportunities, transportation systems, political participation, healthcare services, and safety in all situations of risk, violence, emergencies, and natural disasters among others as enshrined in the Act.⁣

“We also urge greater collaboration between the government, private sector, and organisations of persons with disabilities to establish and implement inclusive policies, and to provide training for personnel on disability inclusion. Only through these collective efforts can we build a more inclusive Nigeria where every person, regardless of their abilities, has the opportunity to thrive.⁣”

She added that they commend the formation of the Inter-Ministerial Agency Committee on Disability Inclusion, which plays a vital role in ensuring the compliance of all MDAs with the Disability Act.

“This is an important step towards achieving equality for PWDs in Nigeria. We encourage the committee to continue its efforts in enforcing strict accessibility standards and to engage with OPDs in developing policies and practices that meet the needs of persons with disabilities.⁣

“As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. We believe that through sustained advocacy, public awareness, and the full enforcement of the Disability Act, Nigeria can become a truly inclusive society for all.⁣

“We call on all Nigerians – government, civil society, the private sector, and the general public to actively support the implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

“Let us ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind, but are given the opportunity to participate in every aspect of life and that their rights are protected and respected.⁣”

Share

Please follow and like us: