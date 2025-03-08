CCD Urges Federal, State Govts To Engage Women With Disabilities In Leadership

Share

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged the Federal, state governments and private entities to terminate barriers that prevent women and girls with disabilities from fully enjoying their rights and achieving their potential in the country.

The Acting Director (CCD), Mr. Godwin Unumeri in a Statement made available to New Telegraph on Saturday said on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, observed globally on March 8th under the theme “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,” we, at the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities stand united in our commitment to promoting the inclusion, rights, and development of women and girls with disabilities.

This year’s theme resonates strongly with our mission to create a society that ensures equal participation, access, and opportunity for all, irrespective of gender or disability status

“We call for swift and decisive action to eliminate the barriers that prevent women and girls with disabilities from fully enjoying their rights, achieving their potential, and thriving in both personal and professional spheres.

Women and girls with disabilities experience compounded marginalisation due to the intersection of both gender and disability.

“Despite the existence of international frameworks such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and national policies like the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, which guarantee equal rights for all, the challenges faced by these women remain staggering; environmental, physical, systemic, and informational barriers continue to hinder their full participation in society.”

He added that women and girls with disabilities often face widespread discrimination, stereotyping, and social stigma that exacerbate their struggles.

“The alarming reality is that women and girls with disabilities are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence.

They are more likely to experience violence, including sexual violence, than their peers who are without disability. The lack of access to sexual and reproductive health services severely limits their autonomy and ability to make informed decisions regarding their health.

“These issues are not isolated but are compounded by their exclusion from political processes, decision-making bodies, and leadership roles. In line with the fifth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 5), which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls by 2030, we call for collective action to ensure that no woman or girl, regardless of disability, is left behind in the journey towards gender equality.”

The group further called for Mainstream Disability-Inclusive Policies for gender equality to be realised for all women and girls, and the specific needs of women and girls with disabilities must be fully integrated into national policies.

“We need Inclusive Education for all to bridge the educational gap, so there must be a commitment to building safe, accessible, and inclusive infrastructure for schools. By promoting inclusive education, we can ensure that girls with disabilities have equal access to quality learning, empowering them for a future of opportunities.

“Women and girls with disabilities should also be empowered economically. We must take proactive steps to recruit, retain, and support diverse talent across all sectors. Special focus should be placed on encouraging women with disabilities to engage in leadership, decision-making, business, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

“Also, efforts should be made to include them in vocational training programmes tailored to their needs and eliminate all barriers to financial products.

Every public and private sector investment in infrastructure must cater to the specific needs of women and girls with disabilities and transportation, healthcare, and public spaces among other infrastructure should be disability-inclusive infrastructure, towards ensuring full participation.”

However, Unumeri said that as the world commemorates International Women’s Day 2025, CCD urge all stakeholders, governments, private sector actors, development partners, and the general public to come together in accelerating action for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls with disabilities.

