CCC moves against certificate racketeering, lauds Tinubu’s appointment

In a bid to stamp out what it called the deadly virus of anointment certificate racketeering in the Celestial Church of Christ, Reverend Emmanuel Oshoffa, Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church, has approved the redesigning and introduction of new anointment certificates for the clergy of the church. According to a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity, Superior Evangelist,Kayode Ajala,the new anointment certificates would bear security features, which include a QR Code and a unique identification.

“All those elevated to the rank of Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist (A.V.S.E.) and Venerable Superior Evangelist (V.S.E.) within December 2022 – June 2023, are to send their names, telephone numbers, addresses, a passport photograph and receipt of payment for the said anointment to AVSE Gouan Barthelemy.

"The new anointment certificates would bear security features which include a QR Code and a unique identification. These new Anointment Certificates can be collected from the Chairman of the C.C.C. Task Force Corps, VSE Firmin Akinbode Adjovi, at a venue and date to be announced soon.

“The afore-stated pastoral directive was contained in a memo dated 18th July, 2023, with reference number CCC/EMF/PO/PDCER/01/07-23,” the statement read in part. In another development, Members of the Board of Trustees, Pastor in Council, Elders and Celestians across the world have lauded the appointment of Dr Ade Tinubu as President Bola Tinubu’s personal physician. Tinubu,who is the Chairman of the Parochial Committee, Celestial Church of Christ, Ireakari Parish, Isolo, Lagos and the Chairman of the Imeko Convocation Medical Committee,according to the church, has consistently sponsored the activities of the aforementioned committee by donating drugs on a yearly basis.