CCC Members Seek Sustenance Of Oshoffa’s Legacy

Share

A group within the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), known as Greater Tomorrow, has called for unity and the preservation of the legacy of the church’s founder, Prophet Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa.

The Coordinator of the group, Brother Samuel Ademola Bolaji, made the call during a logo unveiling and media interaction held at the church’s National Headquarters in Makoko, Yaba, Lagos.

The event signaled the commencement of a three-phase anniversary marking the demise of Prophet Oshoffa.

Bolaji emphasized the need to bridge the generational gap by passing down the values and legacy laid by the founder to upcoming generations.

He highlighted Oshoffa’s deep passion for children, stressing the importance of ensuring that young members are well-grounded in scripture and actively involved in the church’s activities.

According to Bolaji, the first phase of the anniversary celebration will include general prayers for the church, Nigeria, and the world on May 23 at the church’s National Headquarters in Makoko. This will be followed by an International Juvenile Bible Competition on May 24, and a Juvenile Musical Competition at the MUSON Centre on May 27, marking the end of the first phase.

Bolaji also revealed that starting from May 18, a series of testimonials will be shared over 116 days, featuring personal accounts from individuals who had physical or spiritual encounters with Prophet Oshoffa.

As part of the 40th posthumous anniversary and in commemoration of Oshoffa’s 76 years on earth, a revised edition of the church’s hymn book—translating Yoruba to English—will be unveiled in September. Bolaji noted that he had been specifically instructed by the late prophet to carry out the translation.

He further warned against unscriptural practices within the church, lamenting the rise of traditionalists posing as true shepherds. “CCC is sent by God to cleanse the world from all idols,” he declared.

Advising members of the Celestial Church, Bolaji said: “Let us leave the atmosphere of backbiting. When we follow scriptural leading, we will all be conformed to the unity of faith. Unity will come when we are evaluative in the way we worship our God.”

Share