CCC League: Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club 1 Begin Year With Double Victories

Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club I (ILCC I) defeated arch rivals Government College Ibadan Old Boys Cricket Club (GCIOBCC) by seven runs as they also followed it up with a commanding 78 runs victory over Island Titans Cricket Club, with both games taking place last weekend in the Club Cricket Committee League at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval. ILCC I batted first and scored 154 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Nigeria’s U-19 Captain Kareem Gafar scored a quick-fire 49 runs off 18 balls, which included 5 (4’s) and 4 (6’s) to emerge as the Player of the Match, while new acquisition Danladi Isaac added 39 runs off 44 balls.

In the second innings, GCIOBCC put up 147 runs all out in 19.5 overs, with Slyvester Okpe’s brilliant 64 from 44 balls the major highlight, but it was not adequate thanks to the great bowling from Captain Ridwan Kareem, who grabbed 4 wickets for 17 runs in 3 overs as the Ibadan-based side suffered their first loss of the season.