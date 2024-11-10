CCC Int’l empowers Lagos residents, reiterates commitment to uplifting lives

Share

The Christian Community Church International (CCCI) in Surulere, has reiterated commitment to uplifting lives, as it empowered members and residents in the host community. Addressing the media during the anniversary, CCCI Founding Pastor, Pastor Solomon Aroboto, shared the church’s ongoing efforts and long-standing commitment to uplifting lives through feeding and skills training.

Founded shortly after his secondary school education, the church has gained recognition for its “community outreach” initiatives, which not only provide food but also equip individuals with skills to ensure long-term economic empowerment. The two-in-one approach, launched annually during the church’s convention, serves immediate needs while promoting sustainable self-sufficiency within the community. The church also made known that in partnership with its diaspora members, 11 members would be empowered with funds and tools for their businesses. “The outreach has already distributed over 400 packs of foodstuffs, and the intention is to reach about 800 families…We have the outreach, which focuses on feeding the community, and the inreach, which focuses on empowerment. This year, we are empowering 11 individuals from the church, supporting their business ventures and trades,” Aroboto said. According to him, through prioritising practical skills, the church is fostering selfreliance among members, allowing them to support themselves and contribute to the community. As a recent beneficiary of the soap-making training now supplies soap to the church under a one-year contract, turning her newly acquired skills into a sustainable income. He further said that the church’s empowerment efforts extend beyond vocational training to include educational and health support, such as covering school fees for children from financially disadvantaged families and sponsoring health screenings for conditions like cervical cancer. “These multifaceted programmes are designed to uplift individuals holistically— addressing both immediate needs and building pathways to long-term independence,” Aroboto emphasized.

On the sustainability of the scheme, he stated further, “Once the food is gone, the hunger may return. That’s why we’re focusing on creating opportunities for selfsufficiency through training and business support. As the proverb goes, ‘Teach a man to fish,’ and that’s where the real impact lies.” Beyond providing training, he also shared that the church actively monitors the progress of beneficiaries, encouraging them to reinvest their skills back into the community. This cycle of empowerment, he said has already led to a transformation, with former food-aid recipients now contributing to the outreach, expanding the church’s impact. Resident Pastor of the church, Pastor Ayodele Abisagboola, explained further the impact the church is having on the community through its various initiatives. “Operation Feed the Community is not just something we do during this convention. It’s something we carry out at every convention. It reflects our deep passion for the community. We are a community centered church,” he said.

