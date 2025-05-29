CCC El Morijah Parish Emerges Champions At Oshoffa Juvenile Choir Competition

Share

Choristers of the Celestial Church of Christ, El Morijah Parish, wore ecstatic smiles as they clinched the $2,000 grand prize at the recently concluded Oshoffa Juvenile Choir Competition.

The Lagos parish triumphed over nine other parishes during the grand finale held at the Agip Hall of the MUSON Centre.

Ijaye Olifi and Ibara parishes emerged as the second and first runners-up, winning ₦500,000 and ₦250,000 respectively. The grand finale saw 10 parishes from Nigeria and Benin Republic compete, after 37 parishes were eliminated from an initial pool of 47.

Speaking with journalists about the inspiration behind the contest, Brother Demola Bolaji, Leader of True Word and sponsor of the event, explained that the competition was designed to set a standard and lay a foundation for those with a vision to build upon. He shared how the idea came to him during prayer, recalling instructions from Papa Oshoffa to translate the church’s Yoruba Hymn book into proper English for the 40th anniversary celebration and to make Tosin Ajayi the chairman of the event. Bolaji noted that while the church had organized juvenile Bible quizzes and music competitions for adults, such an event had not yet been held for juveniles.

He further emphasized the spiritual significance of the competition, citing Deuteronomy 28 and the importance of obedience to God’s voice. Bolaji described the event as a way to unite children, give them vision and focus, and raise them in the way of God. He noted that God has given three things—gift, talent, and skill—and education was added to these to ensure lifelong prosperity.

Gospel musician and musicologist Seyi Solagbade highlighted the importance of the competition in redirecting and shaping the children’s futures. He pointed out that Christian music, including in the Celestial Church of Christ, had become mixed with unsuitable influences and stressed the need to change the narrative to guide children on the right path.

Most Superior Evangelist Samson Banjo, the only living Board of Trustee member since the church’s founding, described the performances as enthralling. He underscored the vital role of youth in sustaining any institution. The nonagenarian said he was so impressed that he decided to award ₦100,000 to the parish that placed fourth and ₦50,000 to the lead singer of the winning choir.

Also present at the event were Assistant Most Superior Evangelist Ebenezer Oshoffa, son of the church’s founder; the wives of SBJ Oshoffa; CCC Makoko National Headquarters Shepherd Venerable Superior Evangelist Afis Kiki; and other clerics.

The choir competition marks the conclusion of the first phase of the six-month celebration commemorating the 40th anniversary of the late Rev. SBJ Oshoffa, founder of the Celestial Church of Christ.

Earlier, New Telegraph reported that CCC Makoko National Headquarters won the $1,500 prize money in the quiz competition.

Additionally, a 116-day testimony season began on May 18 to provide a platform for sharing stories of miracles attributed to Oshoffa.

