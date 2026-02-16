CCB Probe: No Fund Missing In OSOPADEC

The Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission (OSOPADEC) has denied the allegation of misappropriation of ₦463 million belonging to the commission.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) commenced an investigation of top officials of the intervention agency over alleged misappropriation of funds and diversion of government funds into private accounts.

Those invited for questioning include the Administrative Secretary, Princess Abike Bayo-Ilawole, two senior civil servants and the Chairman of the commission, Prince Biyi Poroye.

But the Press Officer to the Secretary of the Commission, Prince Alex Ikuesan, described the allegation against Ilawole as false, unfounded, and patently malicious, and a vendetta.

Ikuesan said there is no iota of truth in the claim that such an amount was misappropriated or expended irregularly by the Secretary.

He also said the Administrative Secretary did not make any conventional statement during the interrogation.

According to him, “It is true that the leadership of the Commission was invited on 11th February, 2025, by the Code of Conduct Bureau, in line with its constitutional mandate, for questioning regarding certain expenditures of the Commission.

“This invitation forms part of routine accountability and oversight mechanisms in the public service, and the Commission fully cooperated with the Bureau by providing all necessary clarifications. It was not only the Secretary who was invited.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no misappropriation of funds took place at any time in OSOPADEC under the watch of the secretary. All the media sensations are political and merely diversionary.

“All the funds released during the period under review were duly approved and expended strictly for the purposes for which they were intended.

“Notably, out of the 21 schools earmarked for renovation and rehabilitation under the approved projects, 15 have already been completed. These completed projects stand as verifiable evidence and justification for the funds released and utilised.

“The administrative responsibility of the Secretary is to ensure strict compliance with due process in all matters relating to the expenditure of public funds. That responsibility has been upheld diligently and without compromise.

“The Secretary will not compromise standards, nor allow herself to be induced or pressured into any action inconsistent with the law, due process, or the mandate entrusted to her.

“The ongoing propaganda and media trial appear politically motivated. However, the Secretary is not a politician and will not be drawn into political controversies.”

Ikuesan said the Secretary did not say that she released any money to her father.

His words”The allegation of ₦463 million misappropriation is therefore entirely incorrect, malicious, and intended to malign the name of the Secretary and undermine her principled stance on accountability and due process.”