CBT mode will eliminate exam malpractice –WAEC HNO

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has assured stakeholders that the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode will eliminate all avenues of examination malpractice and further reduce sharp practices especially among candidates and the examiners. This is as over 8,285 candidates across the federation write the ongoing first-ever Computer BasedWest Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, which has since commenced on January 31.

The Head of National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria, Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, disclosed as he assured the candidates of the Council’s readiness and commitment to conduct a hitch-free and smooth examination. The examination, according to the time-table released by the Council will end on Saturday, February 17, 2024. According to the HNO, the hybrid mode entails that the Objective or Multiple Choice questions would be rendered on-screen and candidates are required to give their responses on the screen, while the Essay and Practical questions will be rendered on-screen likewise, and the candidates would be required to give their responses using the answer booklets provided by the examination body. On the resistance that greeted the new examination mode/ innovation in some parts of the country recently, Dangut said though the Council was not unaware of some level of resistance, such resistance had only served as fuel for the Council to forge ahead on its course to conduct the CB-WASSCE.

He added that as an organisation with core values of Excellence, Integrity and Professionalism, WAEC undergirds its processes, analysed its plans, and identified possible hiccups, as well as provided solutions. He stated that WAEC, in keeping faith with its vision of being a world-class examining body and core value of innovation, has taken this bold step to offer candidates a viable alternative to the pen and paper model of examinations while giving its stakeholders and publics a view of the great potentials that exist in computerbased approach to assessments. The HNO further noted that the CBT centres where the examinations are being hosted across the nation were inspected with checklists and equipped with servers for the duration of the conduct of the examination.