CBN’s Return To Orthodox Banking Engendering Investor Confidence

The MPC meeting of CBN for 2025 was held last Tuesday evening as some of the tough decisions taken by the bank in the past two years have restored investor confidence in the economy, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

To an extent, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the headship of Mr Olayemi Cardoso has been able to, through fiscal authority collaboration, restore calm to the hitherto stormy economy.

Some of the key snippets from last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting—the 303rd series, the last for the 2025 fiscal year—attest to modest achievements, milestones recorded by the economy in the last two years.

Prior to the assumption in office (September 2023) of the subsisting management at the apex bank, major indices for measuring the economy were in the red.

Headline inflation was the highest ever, forex exchange was unpredictably unstable, and there was a huge backlog of uncleared forex; investors’ confidence had waned, and instability hallmarked the economy. This was the scenario pre-September 2023.

Economy

The World Bank projects that Nigeria’s real GDP will expand by 4.2 per cent in 2025 and 4.4 per cent in 2026, supported by improving macroeconomic stability, stronger performance in the services sector, and the continued impact of structural reforms.

Reinforcing the above positive trajectories while presiding over the 303rd MPC meeting last Tuesday, the CBN governor disclosed that members of the MPC expressed satisfaction with the downward slide in the monthly headline inflation.

The current management of CBN met inflation at around 34.6 per cent. Cardoso gave a commitment to narrowing inflation to a single digit. The MPC members expressed satisfaction with development. The committee at last MPC resolved to retain the benchmark lending rate at 27 per cent to sustain the gains.

In addition, it approved adjustment of the standing facility corridor around the MPR at +50/-450 basis points and retained the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 45.00 per cent, Merchant Banks at 16.00 per cent, and 75.00 per cent for non-TSA public sector deposits.

It keeps the liquidity ratio unchanged at 30.00 per cent. Cardoso said: “The Committee welcomed the continued deceleration in headline inflation (year-on-year) in October 2025, for the 7th consecutive month.

This favorable development resulted from several factors, including sustained monetary policy tightening, a stable exchange rate, increased capital inflows, and surplus current account balance.

In addition, the relative stability in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and improved food supply supported the pace of disinflation.

However, headline inflation remains high at double digits, requiring sustained efforts toward moderating it further.” “The Committee was, therefore, of the view that the steady deceleration in inflation across the three measures (headline, core, and food) in October 2025 suggests that the lagged impact of previous tight policy measures is expected to continue in the near term.

Thus, maintaining the current policy stance, amidst lingering global uncertainties, would allow the effects of earlier policy rate hikes to sufficiently transmit to the real economy and further ease price pressures,” he said.

He added that although prices of food items and other essentials remain somewhat elevated, the CBN Governor assured that conditions are expected to improve gradually in the short term. “‘The issue of macro stability and how its gains will filter through is the core of the matter.

Stability is fundamental on the road to growth. A year and a half or two years ago, there was a lot of instability in our markets. When markets are unstable, investors who would normally invest stay away. Now we have moved from instability to stability.

After stability comes investment, and after investment comes growth. Investment and growth may occur simultaneously, depending on the sector. If you look closely, you will see that growth has returned over the last couple of quarters.

With stability now achieved, investor confidence rises, investment follows, and the issues you mentioned become easier to address. I am confident that, in the fullness of time, you will begin to see the benefits. Stability promotes growth, and stable, enduring growth is what we need—not short-term gains that cannot be sustained,” he assured.

Responding to the MPC decision, economist analyst, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, hailed the MPC for its decision. “I consider the MPC decision to maintain the MPR at 27 per cent, keeping the CRR and liquidity ratio unchanged, a welcome development.

This is especially so against the backdrop of the narrowing and asymmetry of the standing facility corridor from +250/-250 bps to +50/-450 bps, effectively lowering the ceiling for CBN lending and widening the gap on the deposit end.

This adjustment signals cautious operational easing, even as headline MPR remains elevated, apparently to continue to manage inflation and FX pressure. With the CBN’s lending window now cheaper, banks face lower

Today things have changed for the better. Gross external reserves increased by 9.19 percent, reaching a high of $46.70 billion on November 14, 2025, from $42.77 billion at end-September 2025

marginal funding costs, which should ordinarily reduce interbank volatility and encourage lending to SMEs. The real challenge is whether banks will translate this corridor adjustment into actual lower lending rates.

Given fiscal pressures from deficit financing, which compounds inflation risk, and the need to support growth, the MPC decision is quite appropriate,” Uwaleke said.

Investor confidence rebounds

Investors’ confidence in the economy had waned as a result of the number of developments that held sway in the past. Foreign investors were unable to repatriate their investments. This led to a huge uncleared backlog of forex and an unstable forex exchange policy regime that was at play at the time.

The immediate past regime at the CBN operated a dual exchange rate policy, thus making the naira volatile and unstable. The reform introduced into forex exchange management changed the face of forex exchange management. “What we have in the foreignexchange market today is unprecedented.

We now run a system of willing buyers and willing sellers. People buy and sell freely, and the process is open and transparent. Our EFEMS system allows everyone to see who is buying and who is selling. This transparency gives confidence to the market.

On average, daily turnover is about $500 million, often without CBN participation. In the past, if the CBN did not intervene, nothing happened. That era is gone. The market now operates with discipline, consistency, and without policy flip-flops. People can plan and predict outcomes.

The spread has narrowed from about 60 be per cent when we began reforms to around two per cent today. Travellers are witnessing the benefits. The fear and uncertainty that once characterized the market has disappeared. Nigerians can travel and pay with their naira cards without the anxiety that once existed. Nigerians are increasingly proud to hold the naira—and that is a very positive development,” Cardoso affirmed.

However, before now the country’s external reserves were abysmally low, unable to finance a sufficient month of imports. Today things have changed for the better. Gross external reserves increased by 9.19 percent, reaching a high of $46.70 billion on November 14, 2025, from $42.77 billion at end-September 2025, sufficient to cover 10.3 months of import for goods and services.

Return to the orthodox era

The past few years saw CBN dabbling into areas outside its core mandate. This included direct financial interventions, lending to individual businesses. This function is reserved for development institutions like the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) and the Bank of Industry (BOI).

About N10.93 trillion is said to have been committed by CBN as intervention. Cardoso halted the practice and reversed the trend. The CBN governor explained on Tuesday why it was important for the CBN to stay confined to its core mandate.

“We did a study of past CBN interventions and found that total interventions amounted to about N10.93 trillion over many years. Out of this, N4.69 trillion—about 43%—is still outstanding. Since we came in, we have been able to recover about N2 trillion, but the remaining amount is still very large.

This outstanding exposure effectively ties our hands. We cannot embark on new interventions without risking further distortions. This is important because excessive interventions in the past contributed to economic instability.” “So, to answer your question: yes, the model is working.

First, because we simply cannot conduct interventions under these conditions; and second, because as a catalyst, our role is now more about using our convening power to encourage the right institutions to operate in the development space.

In the past, central bank interventions discouraged commercial players—who could not compete with subsidized CBN rates—from innovating or developing new products. “There was also a moral hazard problem: loans were taken as if they did not need to be repaid.

These dysfunctions are what we are correcting by shifting to a catalyst role. We are supporting others to make a meaningful impact, but in a responsible, sustainable, and market-driven way. With proper structure, we believe this approach will ultimately unlock more development finance than past interventions did.” Cardoso said his team vision for CBN remains firm.

“Our vision is clear: to be a trusted and respected central bank that promotes confidence in the economy. Confidence only comes with trust and respect.

I believe the turnaround we have witnessed in the Central Bank and the financial system is because we have become more transparent, open, and consistent in policy. But this is a moving target—confidence must be maintained every day.”

Outlook

The Committee remains confident that the economy will maintain a positive trajectory going forward. Cardoso said: “The Committee’s forecast indicates sustained disinflation in the near term, largely driven by the lagged impact of previous monetary policy tightening measures, supported by continued stability in the foreign exchange market.

In addition, the ongoing seasonal harvest cycle is expected to boost local food supply and further moderate food prices. The MPC reaffirms its commitment to an evidence-based policy approach aimed at achieving the Bank’s mandate of price and financial system stability,” he said.

Last line

Investors’ confidence assuredly secured, the economy is steadied on the rightful course.