CBN’s Policies Boost FX Reserves Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

Share

The steady increase in the country’s external reserves in the last few weeks, which seems to have defied the impact of the global tariff turmoil on international oil prices, validates claims by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that its foreign exchange reforms are yielding results, writes Tony Chukwunyem

The announcement of sweeping tariffs by the Donald Trumpled United States government on April 2nd this year, which led to a decline in the price of crude oil, the commodity that accounts for over 85 percent of Nigeria’s export earnings, sparked speculations in some quarters of a looming weakening of the naira.

Intervention

In an attempt to quell such speculations, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released a statement on April 5, 2025, announcing that it injected $197.71 million into the Foreign Exchange (FX) market on April 4, 2025, “as part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring adequate liquidity and maintaining orderly market functioning.”

Specifically, the statement said: “In line with its commitment to ensuring adequate liquidity and supporting orderly market functioning, the CBN facilitated market activity on Friday, April 4, 2025, with the provision of $197.71 million through sales to Authorized Dealers.

This measured step aligns with the Bank’s broader objective of fostering a stable, transparent, and efficient foreign exchange market.” “The CBN remains focused on sustaining liquidity levels to support smooth market operations amid ongoing global economic adjustments,” the statement added.

Surge in NFER

Interestingly, in a statement it released on April 1st, the apex bank announced that the country’s Net Foreign Exchange Reserves (NFER) stood at $23.11 billion at the end of 2024, their highest level in three years.

The NFER, which adjusts gross reserves to account for near-term liabilities such as currency swaps and forward contracts, stood at just $3.99 billion at the end of 2023, the CBN said, adding that the figure was $8.19 billion in 2022 and $14.59 billion in 2021.

The regulator said the improved position was due to “substantial reduction” in short-term foreign exchange liabilities, notably swaps and forward obligations. It also cited measures aimed at boosting forex market confidence and reserves, alongside increased non-oil foreign exchange inflows.

The statement quoted CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, as saying: “This improvement in our net reserves is not accidental; it is the outcome of deliberate policy choices aimed at rebuilding confidence, reducing vulnerabilities, and laying the foundation for long-term stability.

“We remain focused on sustaining this progress through transparency, discipline, and market-driven reforms.” He noted that gross external reserves also climbed to $40.19 billion at the end of 2024, up from $33.22 billion the previous year.

While reserves declined in the first quarter of 2025 due to seasonal factors and foreign debt interest payments, Cardoso said the CBN anticipated a “steady uptick” in reserves throughout the second quarter, supported by increased oil output and non-oil export growth.

Still, an analysis of data released by the apex bank shows that the country’s external reserves fell by $469.34 million to $37.84 billion as of April 22, 2025, from $38.31 billion on March 28.

A breakdown of the data shows that while the external reserves stood at $40.88 billion on January 2, 2025, it dropped to $39.72 billion by the end of the month.

The reserves fell further to $38.42 billion and $38.31 billion at the end of February and March respectively. By the end of April, the FX reserves had dropped by $2.62 billion over four months.

Rebound

However, since May 8, 2025, the reserves have maintained an upward trend, rising from $38.10 billion to $38.56 billion as of May 22, 2025. This means that the external reserves rose by $459.12 million in two weeks.

Commenting on the reserves accretion during the post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting press conference held on May 20, Cardoso said it reflected growing confidence in the CBN’s renewed FX market liberalisation policies and efforts to boost transparency, adding that the apex bank had implemented measures to shore up foreign exchange reserves, which were now yielding positive results.

According to him, measures such as enhanced digital monitoring of FX flows and tighter oversight of foreign exchange usage and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, have also limited leakages, thereby promoting a more sustainable forex environment.

“Given the relative stability in the foreign exchange market, members urge the bank to sustain the implementation of the ongoing reforms to further boost the economy,” the CBN Governor said.

Commendation

Analysts note that the CBN’s poli

Importantly, the disclosure of the longawaited net external reserves position, at $23.1 billion in end-2024, up from $4 billion a year earlier, should boost confidence in Nigeria’s external liquidity

cies were commended by the World Bank in its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report which was unveiled on May 12.

As the bank put it, “recent reforms have also helped to consolidate the foreign exchange market under a market-reflective, stabler naira, as well as to strengthen Nigeria’s external position.

FX market transparency was helped by the adoption in December 2024 of a new trading system in the official market, advancing the recent policy overhaul.

Nigeria’s external position has strengthened, as the higher exchange rate compressed imports and boosted foreign portfolio investment.

“The current account surplus surged by 185 percent to $17.2 billion in 2024 (9.2 percent of GDP), and the surplus is expected to be maintained in the medium term, depending on the future course of global oil prices.

Gross official reserves fell from their recent peak of $40.9 billion in December 2024, to $37.9 billion at end-April 2025, partly due to the CBN exiting legacy FX liability positions.

“Yet, reserves remain significantly higher than the recent low in May 2024 of $32.5 billion. Importantly, the disclosure of the long-awaited net external reserves position, at $23.1 billion in end-2024, up from $4 billion a year earlier, should boost confidence in Nigeria’s external liquidity.”

Fitch’s upgrade

Similarly, citing “improved policy credibility and reduced near-term risks to macroeconomic stability” one of the leading credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, last month, upgraded Nigeria’s credit rating to B from B-.

“The upgrade reflects increased confidence in the government’s broad commitment to policy reforms implemented since its move to orthodox economic policies in June 2023, including exchange rate liberalisation, monetary policy tightening and steps to end deficit monetisation and remove fuel subsidies.

“These have improved policy coherence and credibility and reduced economic distortions and near-term risks to macroeconomic stability, enhancing resilience in the context of persistent domestic challenges and heightened external risks,” Fitch said in a statement.

According to the statement, the stable outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that the macroeconomic policy stance will support the move to lower inflation and sustain improvements in the foreign exchange (FX) market’s operation, though it will likely remain much higher than rating peers.

The rating agency further said: “We anticipate a continued reduction in external vulnerabilities through further easing of domestic FC supply constraints, while renewed energy sector reforms should help sustain current account surpluses”.

“Greater formalisation of FX activity including the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent introduction of an electronic FX matching platform and a new FX code to enhance transparency and efficiency, along with monetary policy tightening, has led to a greater rise in FX liquidity and general stability in the FX market after a 40 per cent depreciation in 2024, closing the spread between the official and parallel exchange rates.

“Net official FX inflows through the CBN and autonomous sources rose by about 89 per cent in 4Q24, compared to an eight per cent rise in 4Q23. We expect continued formalisation of FX activity to support the exchange rate, although we anticipate modest depreciation in the short term.

“The CBN has tightened monetary conditions through a combination of policy rate hikes to 27.5 per cent (up 875bp since February 2024) and use of prudential and operational tools such as open market operations (at rates closely aligned to the MPR) to strengthen monetary policy transmission after years of financial repression.”

Fitch explained that the rating was driven in the medium-term by Nigeria’s external reserves, which have rebounded significantly following recent policy reforms, although there are still challenges.

Also, the agency noted that gross official reserves reached $41 billion by the end of 2024, recovering from a low of $32 billion in mid-2024, but later declined to $38 billion due to increased debt service payments.

While noting that, “there is a lack of detail on the composition of reserves amid recent indications by the central bank that place net reserves at USD23 billion at end-2024, up from about USD4 billion at end- 2023,” Fitch stated:

“Nonetheless, we estimate that roughly 14% of gross reserves comprise FX swaps with local banks, down from 25% in our November 2024 assessment, amid increased efforts by the CBN to reduce FX liabilities.”

Although it warned that “Lower oil prices pose a bigger risk as they would weaken external buffers and fiscal metrics and test the new policy framework,” the rating agency said that greater policy flexibility will enhance Nigeria’s ability to deal with shocks.

External shocks

However, in a recent report, which focused on the CBN’s gross external reserves data for April 2025, FBNQuest Research stressed that factors such as weak oil price prospects, OPEC+ supply uncertainty, global inflation pressures and softer global growth expectations, pose risks to reserve accumulation in the country.

The report said: “Nigeria’s gross official reserves fell by roughly $375 m month-onmonth (M-o-M) to $37.9 bn as of the end of April 2025, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline,” adding that:

“The decline reflects a combination of external debt service payments and increased FX sales by the CBN, following reduced participation by FPI investors.”

It further stated: “Although early May 2025 data suggests a modest trend reversal, the broader reserve path remains vulnerable to external headwinds.”

Conclusion

Indeed, the consensus among financial experts, over the weekend, was that although CBN’s policies have so far helped to reduce the impact of the decline in oil prices on the external reserves, a significant drop in the price of the commodity may result in more serious shocks to the economy, which can only be tackled by effective collaboration between the monetary and fiscal authorities.

Share