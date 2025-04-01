CBN’s NFER Position Hits $23.11bn, External Reserves Peak At $40.19bn

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Net Foreign Exchange Reserve (NFER) position recorded significant improvement, reaching $23.11 billion as of 2024, the highest level in over three years.

Similarly, the gross external reserves rose to $40.19 billion, up from $33.22 billion at the end of 2023.

The NFER position marks a sharp increase from $3.99 billion at the end of 2023, $8.19 billion in 2022, and $14.59 billion in 2021.

NFER, which adjusts gross reserves to account for near-term liabilities such as FX swaps and forward contracts, is widely regarded as a more accurate indicator of the foreign exchange buffers available to meet immediate external obligations.

The increase in reserves to $40.19 billion reflects a combination of strategic measures undertaken by the CBN, including a deliberate and substantial reduction in short-term foreign exchange liabilities, notably swaps and forward obligations.

The strengthening was also driven by policy actions aimed at rebuilding confidence in the FX market and increasing reserve buffers alongside improved foreign exchange inflows, particularly from non-oil sources.

This resulted in a stronger and more transparent reserve position, better equipping Nigeria to withstand external shocks.

The expansion occurred even as the CBN continued reducing short-term liabilities, thereby improving the overall quality of the reserve position.

“This improvement in our net reserves is not accidental; it is the outcome of deliberate policy choices aimed at rebuilding confidence, reducing vulnerabilities, and laying the foundation for long-term stability,” said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso.

“We remain focused on sustaining this progress through transparency, discipline, and market-driven reforms.”

Reserves have continued to strengthen in 2025. While first-quarter figures reflected some seasonal and transitional adjustments, including significant interest payments on foreign-denominated debt, underlying fundamentals remain strong, and reserves are expected to improve further in the second quarter of the year.

Going forward, the CBN anticipates a steady increase in reserves, supported by improved oil production levels and a more favorable export environment, which is expected to boost non-oil FX earnings and diversify external inflows.

The CBN remains committed to prudent reserve management, transparent reporting, and macroeconomic policies that support a stable exchange rate, attract investment, and build long-term resilience.

