CBN’s Monetary Stance Crashes Govt Loans To N23.73trn

Financial institutions’ total loans to the government fell by 5.37 per cent, or N1.35 trillion, to N23. 73 trillion in June this year from N25.07 trillion in the preeding month, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the latest “Money and Credit statistics,” posted on the apex bank’s website, yesterday, also indicates that at N23.73 trillion in June this year, net credit to the government dropped by 0.86 per cent when compared with the N23.93 trillion recorded for June 2024.

Further analysis of the data revealed that credit to the private sector fell by 2.17 per cent, or N1.69 trillion, to N76.14 trillion in June 2025, from N77.83 trillion in the previous month.

This means that net domestic credit dropped domestic credit dropped to N99.86 trillion in June this year compared with N102.90 trillion in the preceding month.

However, according to the data, at N76.14trillion in June this year, credit to the private sector rose by 4.02 percent, or N2.94 trillion, when compared with the N73.19 trillion recorded for June 2024.

Still, with the data showing that credit to the private sector fell for the third straight month in June this year, analysts believe that this reflects the impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monetary tightening measures, which saw the apex bank leaving the benchmark interest rate-Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) unchanged at 27.5 percent between November 2024 and July this year.

Although the CBN’s measures have raised borrowing costs, thereby helping to curb inflation and ensure naira stability, they have also made credit expensive for businesses generally.

Meanwhile, further analysis of the data indicates that Currency Outside Banks (COB) fell by 2.99 per cent to N4.49 trillion in June this year from N4.66 trillion in the previous month, while Currency in Circulation dropped marginally by 0.15 percent to N5.007 trillion in June from N5.014 trillion in May 2025.