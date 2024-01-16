CBN’s intervention: Fitch places Union Bank on Rating Watch Negative

Fitch Ratings on Monday announced that it has placed Union Bank of Nigeria Plc’s (UBN) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating (VR) and National Ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), citing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) dissolution of the lender’s and two other banks’ boards and management. In a statement, the credit rating agency said that a downgrade (and potential resolution of the RWN) could result from further regulatory intervention. According to the statement, the RWN follows the apex bank’s announcement on 10 January that it had dissolved the board and management of three Nigerian banks, including Union Bank, as a result of regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which banking licenses were granted and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among other infractions.

The statement partly read: “The RWN reflects the uncertainty surrounding the background to the CBN’s intervention, the potential for further regulatory actions and the negative implications for UBN’s standalone credit profile, particularly relating to corporate governance risks and liquidity pressures arising from potential funding instability. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within six months once there is more certainty regarding the CBN’s intervention and the implications for UBN’s standalone credit profile. “A downgrade (and potential resolution of the RWN) could result from further regulatory intervention, e.g. imposition of restrictive measures on UBN’s activities, fines or other regulatory findings (such as weaker asset quality than initially reported by UBN), that would lead to large losses and erosion of the bank’s capital.