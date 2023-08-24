‘CBN’s Hawkish Monetary Policy Stance Raises Loan Default Risk’

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to continue with its tight monetary policy stance will keep general interest rates elevated thereby pushing up borrowing costs and raising the risk of loan default, which can result in an increase in impairment costs for financial institutions, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said. The analysts stated this in a new report, which focused on current financial issues in the country.

They stated: “Following the 25bps hike in the policy rate at the July Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, we expect effective interest rates to increase in the near term. The CBN’s hawkish monetary policy stance is expected to tighten liquidity in the system and keep general interest rates elevated. This will push up borrowing costs and possibly reducing access to finance especially for individuals and firms. It also raises the risk of loan default, which can push up impairment costs for financial institutions.”

New Telegraph reports that the CBN’s MPC has raised the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at every meeting it has held since May last year in its bid to rein in inflation. However, despite the rate hikes, inflation continues to head north as it increased for the seventh consecutive time to 24.08 per cent in July.

In a recent report, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said that they expect headline inflation to further rise to 25.50 per cent in August 2023. They said: “As we look ahead to August 2023, our anticipations project an inflation rate of 25.50 per cent. Factors such as the planting season, adverse weather conditions, and lingering effects of crop diseases are likely to dampen the potential benefits of the green harvest.

“Additionally, the passthrough impact of foreign exchange pressures, the suspension of the Black Sea grain deal in Eastern Europe, and mounting domestic input costs are projected to sustain price pressure in the near term. Meanwhile, the continuous vigilance of these factors, combined with targeted policy interventions, will be essential in navigating the challenges posed by elevated inflation in the coming months.”