‘CBN’s Aggressive Monetary Tightening Boosted Demand For Fixed Income Instruments’

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to embark on aggressive interest rate hikes boosted investors’ demand for fixed income instruments in 2024, the President, Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN), Kemi Awodein, has said.

Speaking during the AIHN’s Annual General Meeting and presentation of 2024 financial statements in Lagos, recently, she said the apex bank had relied on the interest rate hike to tackle inflation.

The AIHN financial statements for 2024 showed that total funds and liabilities grew from N452.6 million in 2023 to N518.2 million in 2024. Its total income grew from N86.56 million in 2023 to N123.6 million in 2024, while expenditure for 2023 stood at N50.08 million.

Spending for 2024 was N60.75 million resulting in a surplus of N36.4 million and N62.9 million for 2023 and 2024 respectively. According to Awodein: “Key drivers for fixed income instruments in 2024 included CBN’s aggressive interest rate hikes to combat inflation.

There were significant interest rate hikes in February and March 2024 (a total of 600 basis points), aimed at curbing inflation. In 2024, CBN hiked the benchmark interest rate eight times and by 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent in November from 18.75 per cent at the beginning of the year”.

Awodein explained that the high-interest environment saw the crowding out of the private sector, affecting issuance activities. She disclosed that government borrowing increased significantly, as efforts to manage liquidity were also heightened.

“Data indicates that about N12.83 trillion in Open Market Operation bills and T-bills were sold compared to N716.7 billion for the whole of 2023. Despite these challenges, as the year progressed, there was renewed investor confidence, leading to increased capital inflows.

“This was driven by government policies and the anticipation of interest rate cuts in other markets. Significant in the year was the successful issuance of the first domestic dollar bond by the Debt Management Office,” she said.

The AIHN boss disclosed that in 2024, the Nigerian investment banking sector saw significant activity in equity capital raises, spurred by the announcement on recapitalisation by CBN in March 2024.