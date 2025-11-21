CBN: ‘Zuldal Microfinance Bank’ Not Licensed

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned against doing business with an entity known as “Zuldal Microfinance Bank Limited.”

In a statement, the apex bank declared that the organisation is not licensed to operate as a microfinance bank in the country.

Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, said in the statement that the CBN became aware of reports that the entity, which allegedly operates branches in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Kano, had been claiming to hold a CBNissued licence to operate as a microfinance bank.

The statement read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to the activities of an entity operating under the name Zuldal Microfinance Bank Limited, which reportedly has branches in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano, and claims to be licensed by the CBN to carry out microfinance banking in Nigeria.

“The said Zuldal Microfinance Bank Limited is not a licensed Microfinance Bank and has no authorisation from the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate or carry out any form of banking or microfinance business in Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 2(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 stipulates that “no person shall carry on any banking business in Nigeria except it is a company duly incorporated in Nigeria and holds a valid banking licence issued by the CBN.

“The general public is therefore strongly advised to disregard any claims of licensing or approval by Zuldal Microfinance Bank Limited and to refrain from engaging in any financial transactions with the said entity, as such dealings are undertaken at the individual’s own risk.”