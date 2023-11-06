CBN Will Prioritize Price Stability, Cardoso Assures

Olayemi Cardoso, the newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has reaffirmed his commitment that the primary goal of his leadership will be maintaining price stability.

Mr Cardoso gave the assurance while hosting the Impact Investing Community chaired by the 14th Emir of Kano and a former governor of the CBN, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Mr Cardoso said that he and his team were determined to change the narrative about the CBN, and make it more impactful in the lives of Nigerians by curtailing inflation.

Speaking further, he said that at the end of our tenure, we want to look back and see that our policies have positively impacted people’s lives.

According to him, the community has great promise for Nigeria’s future and has the ability to revolutionise the nation’s economic landscape.

He assured the guests that the top bank would work with them to establish policies that will promote investments.

However, Sanusi stated in his speech that the CBN’s operations had a significant influence on Nigerians’ lives.

He asserts that a lot of individuals frequently are unaware of the significance of a central bank’s operations until one collapses.

He asked the CBN’s new leadership to continue its relentless efforts to lower inflation, which he claimed had a negative impact on people’s wealth.