CBN: We Have Done Well In Two Years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed satisfaction with its performance over the past two years, saying its policies have helped transform the financial sector and given more Nigerians, especially those in underserved communities, access to financial services.

Speaking on the theme “Driving Alternative Payment as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth, and Accelerated Economic Development,” CBN Governor Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, represented by the Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, said the apex bank remains committed to promoting financial inclusion through innovative reforms.

Delivering the governor’s address, Dr. Jude Nwafor, an Assistant Director at the Bank, described the theme as timely, given the evolving nature of Nigeria’s financial landscape.

“As we navigate the evolving financial landscape, the CBN remains committed to deepening financial inclusion and fostering economic resilience through innovation,” Nwafor stated.

He explained that alternative payment channels, Mobile Money Platforms, Agency Banking, USSD Services, Internet (Web) Banking, Point of Sale (POS) Terminals, Contactless Payments, Direct Debit, Open Banking Framework, QR Code Payments, and Digital Wallets are not just conveniences but “lifelines for millions of Nigerians, especially in underserved communities.”

According to him, the fair was designed to promote financial inclusion by showcasing the various alternative payment platforms and reforms aimed at building a more resilient and inclusive financial system.

“The fair also facilitates constructive dialogue between the Bank and the public. It is a space where questions, concerns, and feedback are not only welcomed but valued,” he added.

Nwafor emphasized that such engagements are key to strengthening trust, enhancing consumer protection, and ensuring that every Nigerian feels empowered to participate fully in the financial ecosystem.

He urged participants to take full advantage of the fair’s sessions and resources to deepen their financial understanding and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Let us work together to strengthen our financial confidence, reduce the number of financially excluded Nigerians, and build a robust and inclusive financial system,” he concluded.