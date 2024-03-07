CBN Warns MFBs, Others Against Late Rendition of Returns

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) against, “late and non-rendition of statutory monthly returns” to it through the FinA Application.

In separate letters to the financial institutions posted on its web- site yesterday, the apex bank, which said it had observed that they were not complying with extant regulations on timely rendition of returns, directed them to ensure that their “monthly FinA returns are submitted on or before the 5th day after the month end.”

It further stated that “where the 5th day falls on a weekend or public holiday, returns shall be submitted the previous work day.” The regulator emphasized that, in future, any of the financial institutions that fails to ensure timely rendition of all regulatory returns, will be sanctioned.