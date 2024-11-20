CBN Warns Against Fake SWIFT Messages

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cautioned members of the public against fake Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) messages, purporting to show that foreign currency funds have been transferred to them by foreign entities.

SWIFT is a network that banks use to communicate with each other securely, mainly to give instructions for transferring funds between accounts.

In a press release signed by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the apex bank said that in recent times there had been an increase in cases of fake SWIFT messages being presented as evidence that funds have been remitted to a beneficiary’s bank account within the country whereas no such transaction actually took place.

The regulator, which advised members of the public to be careful with unauthentic SWIFT messages, said it will not hesitate to report any bank customer, “making unsubstantiated and illegitimate claims to law enforcement agencies for investigation and prosecution.”

The press statement reads: “Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been inundated with claims by private entities, individuals, law firms and government agencies that foreign currency funds allegedly transferred to them by foreign entities have yet to be credited to their accounts with Nigerian banks.

In some instances, the claimants alleged that the funds were withheld by either the beneficiary bank in Nigeria or the CBN and requested the assistance of the Bank towards releasing the funds to them.

The requests are usually supported with fake documents such as SWIFT MT103, SWIFT Ack copy, etc. “It has become imperative to state that the SWIFT ack copy and SWIFT MT103 that these claimants usually attach as evidence of remittance to beneficiary banks in Nigeria are not reliable.

The SWIFT messages are always not traceable on the SWIFT platform, and the funds have not been received to enable their application to the beneficiary’s account.

