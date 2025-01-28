CBN Waives Nonrefundable License Renewal Fee For BDCs

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, announced that it has approved the waiver of 2025 license renewal fee for existing Bureau De Change (BDCs).

In a circular posted on its website, the apex bank said that the decision was in line with the ongoing transition to the new BDC regulatory structure.

The statement said: “Any Bureau De Change that has paid for 2025 license renewal is hereby advised to apply to the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Central Bank of Nigeria for refund to its account from which the payment emanated.”

