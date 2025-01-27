New Telegraph

January 27, 2025
CBN Waives Non-Refundable Licence Renewal Fee For BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, announced that it has approved the waiver of the 2025 licence renewal fee for existing Bureaux De Change (BDCs).

In a circular posted on its website, the apex bank said that the decision is in line with the ongoing transition to the new BDC regulatory structure.

The statement reads: “Any Bureau De Change that has paid for 2025 licence renewal is hereby advised to apply to the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Central Bank of Nigeria for refund to its account from which the payment emanated.”

