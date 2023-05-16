CBN: Value of cheque transactions drop by 2.28% to N15.25trn

Transactions from January to December 2021 stood at N15.61 trillion, it amounted to N9.11 trillion for January to August, 2020. Also, the total value of cheque transactions dropped to N4.48 trillion in 2019 from N5.04 trillion and N5.38 trillion in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Industry watchers trace the decline of cheques in the country to 2014, when the CBN, in line with its cashless policy, released a new policy on cheque transactions. The policy placed a ban on payment of value above N10 million through cheques and directed that such payment should be made through electronic payment channels. In a report released in 2016, the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) had predicted that “we might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.” The company stated: “Globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies. “For instance, in the Asian-Pacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetisation policy. “In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to nine million in 2018. This is a -10 per cent CAGR over the five- year period; with a growth rate of -17 per cent when compared to 2017. Although, the volume of cheque transaction is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments, and payroll transactions.”