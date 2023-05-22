CBN Urges Staff, Students Of UNIJOS To Adopt ENaira Policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged the University of Jos community to key into the eNaira wallet facilities in subsequent financial transactions.

The CBN who spoke on Monday said every financial transaction like payment of school fees by students, payment of staff salaries as well as buying and selling within the school campuses can be done so easily through an eNaira wallet.

Brach Comptroller of CBN Jos, Mrs Esther Tinat stated this when she led her management team on a courtesy call to Vice Chancellor Prof Tanko Ishaya in his office at the Permanent site of the University.

Mrs Tinat said, “eNira is the Nigeria digital currency that is issued and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Its functionality delivers speedy, safe and simple trading and transactional opportunities to customers and end-users.

She said the e-naira offers better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to the physical naira because it serves as the digital version of the physical and is similar to a normal bank account.

“I’m here to encourage the entire university community to launch into the e-naira platform which is a global platform for easy translation. And it will reduce the stress, time and resources the students and university pass through to transact in the physical currency”

The Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Tanko Ishaya in his remarks described CBN as a critical stakeholder to the university and would be pleased to mobilise its students and staff to enjoy the benefits of the e-naira.

The VC said the e-naira will benefit the students more since there are no charges on any transaction with e-naira.

According to the Vice Chancellor, UNIJOS has keyed into the use of eNaira and noted that the charges used on eNaira overseas were harsh.

The VC urged the CBN to reduce the charges for using an eNaira wallet overseas saying already the University of Jos has adopted electronic transactions in most payments.

Similarly, the head of the Department, of Banking and Finance at the University of Jos Dr Clement Adewale, equally complained that his entire wallet account has been malfunctioning which has caused him a loss of benefits.

New Telegraph reports that some students of the University of Jos were made ambassadors of the naira on campuses to educate others.