CBN upbeat on price stability despite October inflation report

Although in line with most forecasts, Nigeria’s inflation rate maintained its upward trend in October, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Wednesday shows that the country’s inflation figures for last month were generally lower than projected by analysts.

For instance, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited had expected the headline inflation rate to surge to 27.8 per cent. Also, Bloomberg reported that the median of 10 estimates in its survey of economists was 27.7 per cent.

October CPI report

However, the NBS stated that headline inflation rose to 27.33 per cent in October compared to 26.72 per cent in the preceding month.

According to the statistics agency’s CPI report, year-on-year, the headline inflation in October this year was 6.24 per cent higher compared to 21.09 per cent recorded in October 2022.

The report further stated that year-on-year, food inflation increased by 7.80 per cent to 31.52 per cent from 23.72 per cent in the corresponding period in 2022, adding that major contributors to the increase in inflation, were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity gas and other fuel, clothing and footwear, transport, and furnishings and household equipment and maintenance.

However, the report also said: “On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in October 2023 was 1.73 per cent, which was 0.37per cent lower than the rate recorded in September 2023 (2.10per cent). This means that in October 2023, the rate of increase in the average price level is less than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2023.”

Similarly, it stated that: “The Food inflation rate in October 2023 was 31.52per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 7.80per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2022 (23.72per cent). The rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Oil and fat, Potatoes, Yam and other Tubers, Fish, Fruit, Meat, Vegetables and Milk, Cheese and Eggs.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in October 2023 was 1.91per cent this was 0.54per cent lower compared to the rate recorded in September 2023 (2.45per cent). The decline in Food inflation on a month-over-month basis was caused by the decline in the rate of increase in the average prices of Fruits, Oil and fat, Coffee, Tea and Cocoa, Bread and Cereals.”

CBN’s reaction

Reacting to October inflation figures in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, last Wednesday, the spokesman of the CBN, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, expressed optimism that the low rate of increase in the average price level in October compared to September 2023, was a pointer to the fact that the apex bank’s monetary policy stance to tighten rates and its money market reforms were yielding the desired effect.

He said that in spite of 0.61per cent increase in the headline inflation rate from 26.72per cent in September 2023 to 27.33per cent in October 2023, the CBN was headed in the desired direction in terms of achieving price stability.

According to him, available statistics showed that the first indication of deceleration in prices was recorded in September and further reforms in the money market, which commenced in October, had accelerated easing in prices as indicated by the substantial drop in month-on-month changes recorded in October.

“Moderation in month-on-month changes in prices observed in the headline, food and core components of the consumer basket followed reforms in the money market and relative stability in the FX market,” he added.

Tight monetary policy stance

New Telegraph reports that the country’s inflation rate has maintained upward trend in recent years prompting the CBN to hike interest rates to their highest levels in nearly two decades.

In fact, from May last year till date, meetings of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have seen it hiking the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-eight times in a row as part of measures to curb rising prices.

At its meeting in July, the MPC raised the MPR to 18.75 per cent, stating at the time that: “Hiking the interest rate has made a lot of difference in moderating the rate of inflation.”

It explained that the option to continue the hike in the policy rate, albeit moderately, also presented a strong alternative premised on the expected liquidity injections into the economy from the recent efforts to unify the nation’s foreign exchange markets.

IMF recommendation

Interestingly, during the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/ World Bank Annual meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco, held last month, the IMF called on Nigeria and other countries in Sub Saharan Africa to continue with their monetary policy tightening in order to ensure a more stable and sustained recovery.

As the Director of the African Department at the IMF, Abebe Selassie, put it: “To ensure a more stable and sustained recovery, it is important that country authorities in Africa guard against any premature monetary policy easing and remain committed to their fiscal consolidation plans.

“Monetary policy efforts should remain tightly focused on price stability. This is not only a priority to address the continent’s cost-of-living crisis but would also strengthen the credibility of central banks and overall macroeconomic resilience.

“In economies with still elevated and persistent inflation, further monetary tightening remains appropriate until there are clear signs that inflation is on track to meet the authorities’ inflation goals. This is critical to safeguard credibility and keep long-term inflation expectations anchored.”

He stressed that the monetary policy stance should be data-dependent, stating that: “Once conditions allow, central banks consider gradually easing to a more neutral stance and should be on the lookout to ensure that domestic demand does not threaten to reignite price pressure.

“For countries with more flexible arrangements, currencies should be allowed to adjust as much as possible, together with tight monetary policies while being mindful of financial stability risk.

In this regard, resisting depreciation has sometimes led some countries with limited reserves to resort to distortive foreign exchange rationing or price controls.”

Cardoso’s position

New Telegraph reports that during his confirmation hearing at the Senate on September 26, new CBN Govenor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso had addressed the issue of inflation and rising cost of goods, stressing that the new management team of the CBN would adopt evidence-based monetary policies.

He said: “There is the need to significantly revamp the infrastructure in the central bank with respect to data and to ensure that our data gathering capacity is significantly enhanced so that we can make decisions based on proper data. This is key in measuring inflation.”

He noted that relatively, reliable studies had shown that in the past 10 to 15 years, at least 50 per cent of inflation had been as a result of money supply and deficit financing.

He further stated: “This is a big problem, at least it certainly has been over a period of time and it’s something we have to face frontally.” He added that the CBN would ensure that the issue of deficit financing would not be a problem for the country.

“There are longer term measures there are shorter term measures and I believe that some of those measures are being taken already,” he said.

Conclusion

However, financial experts believe that given the country’s peculiar circumstances, in order to successfully fight inflation, there must be effective collaboration between the fiscal and monetary authorities, especially as regards controlling money supply and reducing deficit financing, even as they focus on stimulating economic growth.