CBN Unveils Website For Broader Information Contents

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has gotten a newly redesigned website (www.cbn.gov.ng), which will become operational today, Monday, December 2, 2024.

A statement statement by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi – Ali, described the site as a contemporary Web API that operates on Microsoft .NET Core 8 (the most recent and stable release) to enhance user experience by speeding up and simplifying the navigation process.

“We are pleased to announce that the front-end design and back-end technology were created in-house.

The redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the bank’s mandate.

“Additionally, the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices,” the statement added.

