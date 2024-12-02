CBN Unveils Website For Broader Information Contents

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has gotten a newly redesigned website (www.cbn.gov.ng), which will become operational today, Monday, December 2, 2024.
A statement statement by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi – Ali, described the site as a contemporary Web API that operates on Microsoft .NET Core 8 (the most recent and stable release) to enhance user experience by speeding up and simplifying the navigation process.
“We are pleased to announce that the front-end design and back-end technology were created in-house.
The redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the bank’s mandate.
“Additionally, the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices,” the statement added.