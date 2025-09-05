CBN Unveils Functions Of New Compliance Department

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday,, announced that it had reassigned “non-prudential supervisory responsibilities” to its new Compliance Department.

The apex bank, which disclosed this in a letter to banks, Payment Service Banks and other financial institutions, stated that responsibility for the oversight of non-prudential risk areas was reassigned to the Compliance Department when it commenced operations in the second quarter of this year.

According to the letter, the new department, which was established in Q1’25, is part of the CBN’s “broader efforts to consolidate and embed regulatory effectiveness within existing supervisory frameworks, clarify institutional responsibilities and maintain focused oversight of non-prudential and emerging risks”.

Specifically, the letter said that the Compliance Department has assumed responsibility for four areas: Financial crime supervision (including AML/CFT/CPF and sanctions compliance); Market conduct supervision (including disclosure practices, complaints management frameworks and advertising standards); Enterprise Security Supervision (iincluding cybersecurity, data protection and third party risk management) and Corporate Governance and Environmental, Social and, Governance, (ESG) Supervision (including board effectiveness and ESG oversight).

The circular, stated that, going forward, “all regulatory reports, correspondence and related inquiries concerning these matters should be directed to the Director, Compliance Department through the established communication channels.” It added: “Financial institutions will receive direct communication from the Department regarding specific points of contact and submission procedures.”