CBN: Unease as Sacked Directors Refuse to Sign Retirement Letters

There is a growing disquiet at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following unsuccessful attempts by the management of the apex bank to issue compulsory retirement letters to eight of its Directors, New Telegraph has learnt. A reliable source told this newspaper that after failing to get the eight Directors to sign the compulsory retirement letters last Friday, the CBN management again made another unsuccessful attempt yesterday.

The source said: “The eight Directors were served the letters on Friday but they refused to sign them. The letters were brought again (Monday) but all the eight directors refused to collect them on the premise that due process was not followed.

“They said the letters were not prepared by Human Resources Department and did not state what the affected Directors were going to collect as benefits Also, they said that the CBN did not comply with its rules which state that if the apex bank is to carry out any sort of reorganisation or restructuring, which would render some staff redundant, such a decision must be taken after consultations with the regulator’s Joint Consultative Council (JCC) and should be fair to all concerned.”

Sources said that CBN staff were worried about the attempts to compulsory retire the eight Directors as the main reason for the action appears to be that worked very closely with the immediate past Governor of the bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and not because they were found guilty of committing any offence.

The affected Directors, some of whom were initially redeployed to an arm of the bank, FSS 2020 under the Governor’s Directorate, after Emefiele’s ouster, have been kept in a sort of pool to await “further directives.”

New Telegraph reports that before the latest development, the CBN had relocated no fewer than 150 staff of the Banking Supervision Department (BSD), which is one of the 29 departments of the bank to Lagos. The BSD is under the Financial System Stability Directorate of the CBN.

Although the action was criticised in some quarters by people who alleged that that it was an attempt to dislodge staff who are northerners from the institution, the CBN insisted that it was part of a proper reorganisation of the bank, to ensure that the regular onsite examination of the 24 banks in the country were diligently carried out, since most of those national and regional banks are headquartered in Lagos. Meanwhile, there were indications yesterday that apart from the eight Directors, the CBN is set to sack more Directors in the coming days.