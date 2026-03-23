CBN Underscores Inflation Targeting As Crucial To Economic Growth

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reaffirmed that inflation targeting will serve as a crucial nominal anchor for the Nigerian economy.

The bank’s Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy, Dr Muhammad Sani, stated this at a strategic session with the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) and the academic community. Mohammed underscored the bank’s commitment to deepening engagement with the academic and research community as Nigeria progresses toward a fully-fledged inflation targeting monetary policy regime.

Abdullahi described the dialogue as timely and essential to Nigeria’s ongoing economic reform programme. Addressing a gathering of scholars, directors, and policy experts as part of a sensitisation programme, the deputy governor noted that the transition to an inflation-targeting framework marks a significant shift toward a transparent, forward-looking, and rules-based monetary policy system anchored in long-term price stability.

By guiding market expectations and reducing the impact of supply-side shocks, the framework, he said, improved transparency, accountability, and the overall credibility of monetary policy.

Stabilising inflation expectations, he added, would help lower risk premia, support long-term investment plans, and enable policymakers to look beyond short-term disruptions.

He highlighted several reforms already put in place to support the transition. These include the Bank’s return to orthodox monetary policy tools, withdrawal from quasi-fiscal activities, and the strengthening of institutional independence.

He also noted that major foreign exchange market reforms, including rate unification and the deployment of electronic trading platforms, had reduced volatility and improved price discovery.