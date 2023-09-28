CBN to Roll Over N177.12BN Maturing Treasury Bills Today

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will today (Thursday), at its Primary Market Auction (PMA), roll over maturing Treasury Bills worth N177.12 billion across the 91-day (N1.75 billion), 182-day (N1.56 billion) and 364- day (N173.81 billion) instruments, according to dealers.

Commenting on the likely outcome of the auction in a report, yesterday, analysts at Meristem Research noted that, at the previous PMA, the stop rates on the 91-day and 364-day instruments rose to 6.50 per cent and 12.98 per cent respectively, while the rate on the 182-day instrument remained unchanged at 7.00 per cent.

They attributed this to the prevailing tight liquidity conditions, which fell to a five-month low of N396.01 billion prior to the auction, as well as relatively weak investors’ appetite.

On their prediction for today’s PMA, the analysts said: “We anticipate a marginal decline in the stop rates at both ends of the curve. This expectation is underpinned by the slight improvement in system liquidity and expectation of FAAC disbursement during the week.

“Additionally, we anticipate that bond coupon payments on the Mar-27s will contribute positively to system liquidity. Nonetheless, we anticipate the stop rate for the 182-day instrument to increase marginally, which is likely to encourage more participation on the instruments.”

They further stated: “We saw muted activities in the secondary market as the average T-bills yield declined to 8.04 percent as of Sept 26 (from 8.22 per cent as of the previous auction date). We expect further moderation in the average T-Bills yield in the near term. “Given the above, our rate guidance is informed by the need to strike a balance between maximizing investment returns and having a successful bid.”

Treasury bills are short- term debt instruments issued by the Federal Government through the CBN to raise funds to finance its budget deficits. According to data obtained from the apex bank, the government issued a total treasury bills amount of N3.9 trillion in 2022.