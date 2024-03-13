CBN to Roll Over N161.50bn Maturing Treasury Bills Today

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will today (March 13, 2024), at its Primary Market Auction (PMA), roll over maturing Treasury Bills worth N161.50 billion across the 91-day (N0.73 billion), 182-day (N0.92 billion) and 364-day (N159.85 billion) instruments, according to dealers.

Commenting on the likely outcome of the auction in a report, yesterday, analysts at Meristem Research said: “The CBN offered a total oN337.89 billion across the trio instruments at the last Primary Market Auction (PMA), 27.27% higher than the N265. 50 billion offered at the previous auction. “Particularly noteworthy was the higher allotment amount for the 364-day instrument, which saw an 8.44 per cent rise to N1.29 trillion. However, despite expectations of higher yields at the auction, stop rates across all offered instruments—91-day, 182-day, and 364-day—experienced increases to 17.24 per cent, 18.00 per cent, and 21.49 per cent, respectively.

This rise occurred amidst a lower subscription level of N1.656 trillion, compared to N2.24 trillion at the previous auction, indicating tighter system liquidity. “In the upcoming auction, we anticipate rates to hover around current levels across all trio instruments. The lower offer amount may deter significant investor participation, which further supports our expectation.

Nevertheless, it is essential to acknowledge the continued focus on liquidity management and the central bank’s commitment to ensuring that fixed income rates correspond with the prevailing yield environment. This concerted effort aims to sustain rates at attractive levels for investors.” The analysts stated that the sentiment in the secondary market has been largely bearish since the last auction, as a result of sell-offs across tenors. Thus, they noted that the average T-bills yield increased to 18.82 per cent as of 11th March (from 17.56% as of the last auction date).