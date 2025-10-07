CBN To Nigerians: Policies, Reforms Will Bring Price, Monetary Stability

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured Nigerians of its commitment to ensuring that its policies and reforms deliver the much-needed price and monetary stability in the country.

Nigeria has grappled with inflation and monetary instability for over a decade, leading to widespread economic hardship.

Speaking in Uyo on Tuesday at a fair themed “Driving Alternative Payment Channels as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth and Accelerated Economic Development,” CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said some of the bank’s monetary policies were already yielding positive results, as reflected in the gradual easing of inflation and the current stability in the foreign exchange market.

Cardoso, who was represented by Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, explained that the exchange rate unification policy had not only reduced volatility in the forex market but also cleared over $7 billion in verified forex forwards.

He noted that the BMatch System for forex trading had strengthened market integrity and enhanced price discovery, adding that the initiative was expected to improve trading uniformity and ensure seamless operations among market participants.

Cardoso also highlighted other initiatives aimed at driving economic growth and stability. These include the ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise, which is expected to strengthen the resilience and global competitiveness of the banking sector and position it to support Nigeria’s vision of a $1 trillion economy. He also mentioned the introduction of the Non-resident BVN designed to connect Nigerians in the diaspora with home banking facilities.

The Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028 (PSV 2028), according to him, is expected to accelerate digital transformation, broaden financial inclusion, and minimise downtime for faster and safer transactions. In addition, the introduction of a 75 per cent Cash Reserve Ratio on non-TSA public sector deposits is aimed at enhancing liquidity management and mitigating potential inflationary pressures.

The governor stated that the fair was organised to sensitise the public on CBN’s policies, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy. He urged Nigerians to treat the naira with respect, saying, “Do not spray, hawk, mutilate, or counterfeit the naira. It is our critical national symbol.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Branch Controller of CBN, Uyo, Mrs. Njideka Nwabukwu, said one of the key objectives of the fair was to sensitise the public on various CBN initiatives while creating a platform to receive valuable feedback to improve service delivery and policy implementation.

Nwabukwu pledged the branch’s commitment to upholding CBN’s mandate and supporting the economic aspirations of Akwa Ibom State through stakeholder engagement, financial literacy campaigns, and seamless service delivery.

She added that through strategic policies and regulatory frameworks, the Bank continues to enhance payment systems, promote financial inclusion, and support sustainable economic growth.