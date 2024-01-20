CBN To Hold MPC Meeting February 26

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of Olayemi Cardoso is set to hold the maiden edition of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the new management of the apex bank following the suspension of the Godwin Emefiele.

New Telegraph reports that the first policy meeting of the year is scheduled to take place on Monday. February 26th and Tuesday 27th.

This is in line with a draft agenda for the MPC meeting that was put up on the apex bank’s website.

The CBN boss who is leading the MPC for the first time, will preside over this meeting, which is one of six scheduled for the year.

The second MPC meeting is set for March 25th and 26th, 2024, according to the calendar.

Subsequent meetings are planned for May, July, September, and November, providing a framework for the MPC’s deliberations throughout the year.

The most recent MPC gathering occurred in July, under the leadership of the then-suspended governor, Godwin Emefiele. During that meeting, the benchmark rate was raised to a historic high of 18.75 per cent in response to soaring inflation, which stood at 23 per cent at the time.

Since July, inflation has continued its upward trajectory, reaching 28.9%, marking the highest level in nearly three decades. Contributing factors include escalating fuel costs following the removal of a gasoline subsidy, elevated food prices, and a depreciating naira that has increased the expenses associated with imports.

Additional details on the upcoming MPC meeting are expected to be released soon.