CBN To Embark On Overhaul Of Fixed Income Market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a phased operational overhaul of the Nigerian Fixed Income Market in its bid to deepen transparency and efficiency in the country’s financial ecosystem, Nairametrics reported yesterday, citing a statement signed by Okey Umeano, Acting Director of the Financial Markets Department at the CBN.

According to the report, the first phase of the reform will see the apex bank taking full control of both the settlement process and trading platform for fixed income transactions starting from November this year. It said that the initiative, which forms part of broader financial market reforms, is designed to enhance regulatory oversight and strengthen the market’s role in supporting monetary policy transmission and economic growth.

The report quoted the statement as stating that: “This transition will enable the CBN to assume direct responsibility for the management of the trading platform and handle end-to-end settlement activities under the bank’s established settlement system for financial market transactions.”

The CBN emphasized that the objective of this phase is to, “strengthen market integrity, streamline operations, and establish a unified regulatory framework that ensures end-to-end visibility and supervisory oversight of fixed income transactions.” It stated that to ensure minimal disruption and a smooth transition, the implementation will be executed in stages, with active collaboration from key stakeholders, including the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA).

Milestones listed for the first phaseinclude: User Acceptance Testing (UAT), which is scheduled for the second week of October 2025 and will involve comprehensive testing of the proposed settlement infrastructure; a Pilot Phase that will run concurrently with the existing system to ensure operational stability; a Go-Live 1 (Settlement Process) that will see full migration of fixed income market activities to the new settlement process on November 3, 2025 and a Go-Live 2 (Trading Platform) that will see the activation of the CBNsponsored trading environment for Primary Dealers, Market Makers (PDMM), Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), and other authorized participants on December 1, 2025.

Highlighting the FMDA’s key role in developing Nigeria’s financial markets, the apex bank called for continued cooperation, stating: “We look forward to your continued partnership as we work together to deliver a more efficient, transparent, and resilient fixed income market.” It assured stakeholders that the changes will be implemented in a coordinated manner to avoid disruptions and serve the best interests of market participants and the broader financial system.