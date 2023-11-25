CBN To Direct Banks To Increase Capital

In order to ensure that the country’s banks are in a position to play the required role in helping to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s goal of growing the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to $1 trillion over the next seven years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it will direct Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to increase their capital. Governor of the CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, stated this in his speech at the 58th Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) annual dinner held in Lagos on Saturday.

Cardoso also announced that under his leadership, the CBN which, he said had in recent years deviated from its core objectives and engaged in quasi fiscal activities , will tackle institutional deficiencies, restore corporate governance, strengthen regulations, and implement prudent policies. He said: “In my recent speech at the 370th Bankers’ Committee meeting, I highlighted the economic agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The administration, as outlined in the widely circulated Policy Advisory Council report on the national economy earlier this year, has set an ambitious goal of achieving a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $1.0 trillion over the next seven years, with clearly defined priority areas and strategies. “Attaining this substantial target necessitates sustainable and inclusive economic growth at a significantly higher pace than current levels.

The administration has already commenced this journey through fiscal reforms, including the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market rate. “Considering the policy imperatives and the projected economic growth, it is crucial for us to evaluate the adequacy of our banking industry to serve the envisioned larger economy. It is not just about the stability of the financial system in the present moment, as we have already established that the current assessment shows stability.

However, we need to ask ourselves: Will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1.0 trillion economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is ‘No!’ unless we take action. Therefore, we must make difficult decisions regarding capital adequacy. As a first step, we will be directing banks to increase their capital.”

According to Cardoso, factors, such as corporate governance failures, diminished institutional autonomy of the CBN, a deviation from the core mandate of the Bank, unorthodox use of monetary tools, an inefficient and opaque foreign exchange market that hindered clear access, a foray into fiscal activities under the cover of development finance activities, had put the apex bank in “bad light” in over the past few years, a situation, he pledged to address. As he put it: “Hitherto, the CBN had strayed from its core mandates and was engaged in quasi-fiscal activities that pumped over 10 trillion naira in the economy through almost different initiatives in sectors ranging from agriculture, aviation, power, youth and many others.

These clearly distracted the Bank from achieving its own objectives and took it into areas where it clearly had limited expertise. “Under my leadership, the Central Bank of Nigeria will vigorously address these issues. We will tackle institutional deficiencies, restore corporate governance, strengthen regulations, and implement prudent policies. We assure investors and the business community that the economy will experience significant stability in the short-to-medium term as we recalibrate our policy toolkits and implement far-reaching measures.”

He stressed that: “The primary mandate of the CBN is to ensure price stability, in addition to other objectives such as issuing legal tender currency, safeguarding external reserves, promoting a sound financial system, and providing economic and financial advice to the government.” He further said: “In line with our strategy to refocus on our core mandate, the CBN will discontinue direct quasi-fiscal interventionist activities and instead utilize orthodox monetary policy tools for implementing monetary policy.

As part of this refocus, the CBN has just approved the adoption of an explicit inflation-targeting framework to enhance the effectiveness of our monetary policy. The details and requirements for this framework are currently being finalized alongside the fiscal authorities. Additionally, the CBN will provide forward guidance, enhance transparency, and maintain effective communication with the public to anchor expectations and build trust among stakeholders.”

According to Cardoso, under his leadership, monetary policies will aim to achieve price stability, foster sustainable economic growth, stabilize the exchange rate of the naira, and reduce interest rates to facilitate borrowing and investments in the real sector. He disclosed that in order to ensure the proper functioning of domestic and foreign currency markets, new foreign exchange guidelines and legislation will be developed, and extensive consultations will be conducted with banks and FX market operators before implementing any new requirements.

“We have already witnessed improvements in FX market liquidity in recent weeks, as the market responded positively to tranche payments which have been made to 31 banks to clear the backlog of FX forward obligations. We have been subjecting these payments to detailed verification to ensure only valid transactions are honored. In a properly functioning market, it is reasonable to expect significant FX liquidity, with daily trade potentially exceeding $1.0 billion.

We envision that, with discipline and focused commitment, foreign exchange reserves can be re-built to comparable levels with similar economies,” the CBN Governor said. In his speech at the event, the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr Ken Opara, noted that the Institute has over the years contributed its quota to growing the country’s economy through its various programmes and initiatives. He pledged that the CIBN will continue to collaborate with the CBN to ensure continued growth and development of the nation.