CBN To Auction N650bn Treasury Bills Today

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will, today, March 5, 2025, be auctioning treasury bills worth N650 billion at its first Treasury Bills (T-Bills) Primary Market Auction (PMA) of the month.

Specifically, the CBN will be offering the N650 billion T-bills across three maturities- N70 billion for the 91-day bills, N80 billion for the 182- day bills, and N500 billion for the 364-day bills.

Commenting on the likely outcome of today’s auction, analysts at Meristem Research stated: “At the previous Primary Market Auction held on February 19, 2025, the CBN offered N700 bn across the three maturities, exceeding the N570 bn issued at the earlier auction on February 5, 2025.

Investor demand remained strong, with total bids reaching N2.41 trn, albeit lower than the N4.06 trn recorded at the prior auction.

“Despite a liquidity deficit standing at N1.06 trn as of February 18, 2025, this robust demand was bolstered by maturity obligations worth N1.27 trn, which spurred reinvestment interests.

Moreover, investors’ appetite remained concentrated in the 364-day bill, which accounted for 95.35 per cent of total bids, as expectations of lower stop rates fuelled demand.

“Ultimately, the CBN allotted N774.13 billion, surpassing the N670.00 billion from the previous auction. Consequently, the bid-tocover and subscription-tooffer ratios stood at 3.11x and 3.44x (vs 4.80x, respectively).

As expected, stop rates declined across tenors, with the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day bills at 17.00%, 18.00 per cent, and 18.43 per cent (from 18.00%, 18.50%, and 20.31%, respectively).

These rate cuts reinforced CBN’s stance on lowering borrowing costs, aligning with expectations of lower stop rates in subsequent offers following the rebased inflation figures (24.48%) and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision.”

The analysts said that they are anticipating further rate declines at today’s auction, which, according to them, will be, “driven by improved system liquidity (which at N582.95 bn as of March 3, 2025), sizeable maturing obligations of N1.30 trn (which is twice what is being offered, making investors net-liquidity receivers), and lower paper supply (N650.00 bn vs N700.00 bn in the prior auction).”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

